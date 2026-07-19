Their Neighbor Has Been Acting Out, But They’re Afraid to Confront Him Because of His Criminal Background and Concerns About His Mental Health

We all see people on the street sometimes who are clearly dealing with some mental health issues.

It’s a sad thing to witness and, for a lot of us, we aren’t sure whether it’s a good idea to get involved or just avoid these troubled souls.

Because you really never know which way a situation is gonna go with a stranger…

The person who wrote the story below is scared of their neighbor because he sounds like he’s paranoid…and he has a criminal history.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

Neighbor writing rants with chalk on the sidewalk in front of my house. “I don’t think they are directed at me. I think it’s the person living beneath me in our duplex that we share a sidewalk with.

Ummm, what?

But it’s rantings about fake evidence and a 3 year long psy-op involving social media. The other neighbors are noticing it. I’m nervous about how they’re doing mentally. I’m afraid to hose it off or engage with them in any way because I’m not prepared to deal with it.

This is getting to be scary.

I’m also really concerned about my family’s safety. Because if you look up this person’s criminal background, there’s some serious violence on it. And they don’t seem to be too stable right now. And a few days ago, they opened all their front windows and door and blasted Rockin’ Robin so loud you wonder how it doesn’t hurt their own ears. It’s like they thought the whole block wanted to listen with them. And I was right above that. I plan on just avoiding this person. I do hope they’re ok, but I’m just too tired to deal with it.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree. Read The Drama →

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This is sad, but it’s pretty clear that this person shouldn’t get involved with this guy.

This could potentially escalate into a dangerous situation if they tried to confront him.

It sounds like this person’s neighbor needs some professional help.