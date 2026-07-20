They Blocked the Aisle for an Hour to Hold a Business Meeting, But When the Supervisor Stepped In, the Store Manager Forced Him to Apologize

Imagine working at a convenience store. What would you do if some men came in at night and started holding a meeting in the coffee area of the store? Would you mind your own business and let them have a meeting in a very odd location, or would you interrupt them and ask them to leave?

In this story, a supervisor at a convenience store is in this situation, and she doesn’t exactly tell the men to leave, but she does interrupt their meeting and suggest that they move the meeting to a nearby diner.

Instead of complying, the men make a really big deal about it.

Keep reading for all the details of this crazy situation from the perspective of an employee that recorded it all.

AITA for recording an interaction between my supervisor and a customer? I work at a popular east coast convenience store overnight. Three guys came in spread paper over the coffee island and started holding a meeting. After about ten minutes my supervisor said “Hello, are you guys having a meeting?”

This is quite the combative response!

The guy in middle started berating her and telling her to mind her business. That he can do whatever he wants and she shouldn’t ask him questions. He then ask why did she start talking to him and why she wants to know what their doing. She said it look like you guys were trying to have a meeting and we have an overnight diner down the road. He interrupts and says we know about the place so why would you even talk to us. I can get you fired I know the manager of the store. I’m going to call him right now. You can’t kick us out (she never tried to kick them). I started recording because he started yelling more and making threats of getting the supervisor fired and lying about her saying stuff she never said.

The manager got involved.

He calls our manager at 2am and our manger picks up we can’t hear what he says on that end of the phone but the angry customers had to tell him who he was a couple of times. He told him that our supervisor tried to kick him out of the store and that I was recording him. He asked the manager what he wants him to do because the supervisor is trying to kick him out. He starts to thank the manager etc.

It gets even crazier!

In the midst of the phone call another customer comes in and she starts calling the men slurs (camel F-word) and started making camel noises at them. Also told them that their camels were parked for too long. The men didn’t acknowledge her or bat an eye.

The guy and his friends stay there for another five minutes before making themselves coffee and leaving.

The manager is on the customers’ side.

In the morning the manager told the supervisor that she should make it up to the customer by paying for his coffee and meal next time he comes in. He didn’t care about the customers treating his employees poorly. He also said I had to delete the video and only record when I feel threatened. I of course said I deleted it but of course didn’t. I wanted to post the video but the supervisor didn’t want me too cuz she didn’t want to make more trouble for herself. My state is a one party consent so as long as one party consents to the recording it is legal. I haven’t looked at my rules for my job because I can only access it at my job on their computer.

I think the best thing to do is quit this job. The manager is awful to side with the horrible customers instead of defending the employees that had to deal with them. I’d say to find another job and maybe urge the manager to find another job too. Then maybe the manager would be okay with sharing the video.

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Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks it might be okay to post the video.

Another person tells her not to post the video.

This person votes for quitting.

I’m sure they did feel threatened.

If I were them, I’d be starting my job search immediately. The manager doesn’t care about the employees at all. He wasn’t there. He doesn’t know if they felt threatened or not. And wanting them to delete the video is also pretty messed up. Were the guys holding the meeting friends of his or something?

This sounds like an awful place to work.