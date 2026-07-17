They Built an All-Glass ‘Dream’ Conference Room, And Ignored the AV Engineer Who Warned It Would Be an Echo Chamber

This is another story that proves the customer is not always right, but sometimes you have to let the customer have their way in order for them to realize just how wrong they really are.

In this story, the customer is a law firm that wants audio and video equipment installed in a unique conference room made out of crystal. The engineer knows the current setup will be a really bad idea and that the sound quality will be awful.

He suggests some workarounds, but when the IT guy at the law firm is convinced he knows better, the engineer has no choice but to let the law firm learn their lesson the hard way.

Keep reading for all the details.

Customer believes he can design better rooms My first job, about three years ago, was as an AV Engineer. I didn’t precisely studied for this, I’m a mechatronics engineer, but when you need cash you grab whatever comes first. Anyway, I was really interested on the things we did at that company and learned a lot. I even tried to certify myself as a CTS, but never took the exam.

This is crazy!

I was visiting this customer, a big lawyer firm, and saw the most hideous thing ever. They made a meeting room made entirely of crystal on top of their building, some sort of zen garden, and installed some sound in there. Not happy with that, they also installed a video conference equipment there. Pretty insane, but the owner was focused on it looking good.

OP made some suggestions.

As the visit ended, I told them that in no way that room can be used as a video conference room by just buying a VC codec. They need to do something about the sound and the lighting, or else its gonna be an awful experience for both sides. The almighty “Shut up I know everything” IT director of that company tells me IT: That’s not true, there are software enhanced solutions for that, what do you suggest then. ME: Well an audio processor properly configured can be of great help here, about the lights, just put some blackouts hidden on the ceiling and roll them down for video conferences

OP sent two quotes.

IT: No, that’s nonsense, you are just going to install a VC codec and configure it for us, and it should work properly. ME: Fine, I won’t assure audio quality, this room is non compliant for that. I sent them the full commercial proposal, with two quotes, one with the single VC Codec and another with a full solution. Difference between both was less than 10K USD. Also, in the fine print, we were very adamant that we won’t be assuring audio quality if the proper equipment isn’t bought and a full disclosure on the information picked up from the visit.

This (literally) sounds bad.

They didn’t bought everything, they just bought the codec. I installed it. Sound was extremely awful. Echo was terrible. They complained a lot but my boss was very clear. Rate per hour is 150 USD, minimum 4 hours. We weren’t going to assure audio quality.

The customer thought they had the upper hand.

Remember it was a law firm? They tried to sue us. Failed miserably, my boss was an old fox and was not going to lose that easily. In the end they paid us the additional, plus extra hours. Boss was happy because he was able to invoice more money, I was happy because I got extra hours and the most valuable thing, my smug face looking at the IT guy and saying “I was right after all, huh?”

Yikes! That sounds like a stressful experience, but I’m glad it ended well. I’m sure it was very satisfying to prove the IT guy wrong.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It’s so ridiculous!

This is a good point!

Another person loved the story.

Obviously!

Even though they’re lawyers, that doesn’t mean they would win in court, and even though the guy was an IT guy, that doesn’t mean he knows everything. Clearly, everyone at that company was put in their place by this knowledgeable engineer.

It has to be really frustrating to give customers good advice and watch them refuse to take it.

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