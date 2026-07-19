They Just Signed a Lease, Then Instantly Realized the Upstairs Neighbor Freaks Out Over Every Single Footstep

Nobody like to be triggered…by anything.

And if you happen to be the kind of person who gets triggered by noise of any kind, it might not be the best idea to live in an apartment…you know, around other people who are inevitably going to make noise from time to time.

But people gotta do what they gotta do as far as their living situation, and the person who wrote this story is dealing with a neighbor who maybe gets triggered by noise a little bit too much.

Check out what they’re dealing with…

Upstairs neighbor gets triggered by anything. “I moved into an apartment a month ago. This woman lives above me. I realize shared walls means you occasionally hear your neighbors and feel vibrations but this is purposeful.

Oh, boy…

Whenever I’m doing something as basic as typing she walks over to where I am and starts stomping and slamming things. Same for when I’m clicking a computer mouse. I know you’re supposed to be respectful in shared walls situations like apartments, but this is ridiculous.

This lady sounds nuts…

I’m an online Masters student so I need to type and do school work. I tried talking to her about it but she pretended like she had no clue what I was talking about. The apartment is three levels. I live on the bottom and she lives in the middle the unit above her is also vacant. I’m starting to think there was a reason why both units around her were available. I’ve talked to management about how hyper sensitive she is and how she responds to basic human living behavior but they do nothing any suggestions?”

Here’s what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

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Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this individual spoke up.

This is just too much!

I know I’d be pretty paranoid if I was constantly worrying about making even the smallest bit of noise.

This is not good, folks…

How is anyone supposed to live in a situation like this?