They Parked a Full-Sized Commercial Excavator in Their Front Yard. The Silent Legal Trap Neighbors Are Setting to Force It Off the Block.

Is it right or wrong to report your neighbors when they’re breaking the rules?

I think the answer lies in what exactly the neighbors are doing, how illegal it is, and if it’s having a negative impact on your life. You don’t need to be a tattle tale, but if the neighbors are doing something that is an actual problem that impacts your life or the lives or others, as a concerned (or annoyed) citizen, it’s not exactly being a Karen to want them to follow the rules.

In this story, one homeowner is annoyed that the neighbors are breaking the zoning rules. They live in an area that is zoned residential, but the neighbors keep construction equipment on their property.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA? Neighbor in residential area is running a construction business I live in a high end rural town (8K people). Zoning rules in residential areas are strict. There is on family that owns a construction business. They have always had some equipment in their yard (inside their fence). The area is zoned R-2 residential.

This sounds like an eyesore.

They have started to store larger equipment there. Recently they have taken to storing a HUGE excavator right next to the road. It barely even fits between the road and their fence. It’s as close to the road as the back of their mailbox. The entire area around the machine is mud and it runs out on the road every rain. Recently they also put up a permanent sign facing the road. (3′ x 3′ wooden sign on the fence)

Should OP live with it or take action?

If I were to call zoning and ask for action AITA? They’re not really HARMING me I guess. But the town has rules and part of our property values are based on how beautiful the wooded town is. Zoning require 2+ acres to build even a small house. Even a small shed requires a permit and must be 50 feet from the property line. Plus it’s freakin ugly.

I’d report the neighbors. They’re breaking the law.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person would report them.

Another person might talk to the neighbors first.

Here’s another vote for talking to the neighbors.

Everyone thinks the neighbors need to follow the rules.

It’s not being a bad neighbor to report bad neighbors. It’s being a good neighbor. If OP is upset, I’m sure other neighbors are upset too.

If OP is on good terms with the neighbors, sure, it might make sense to talk about the situation first, but if OP would rather not have the neighbor know who is responsible for reporting them, then I wouldn’t talk to the neighbors about it first.

Either way, the excavator has got to go!

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who fought back against their HOA and ended up getting the whole board removed. Read The Drama →