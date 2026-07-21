July 21, 2026 at 4:49 am

They Thought Selling Their Home Would Be Easy—Until Buyers Saw the HOA Fees

by Matthew Gilligan

man in front of a house

Shutterstock

Have you taken a peek at the price of houses lately?

IT IS FREAKIN’ INSANE.

Bonkers!

And if you don’t believe me, pull up Zillow and look around your city or town.

The person who wrote this story is coming at this whole ball of wax from a different angle, but they’re still fed up with high costs.

Check out what they had to say about why they’re a little nervous about not being able to sell their house.

Can’t sell my home due to HOA cost. Advice needed.

“My neighborhood currently has 3 separate HOAs managed by different companies for a monthly total (based on lot size) of over $900.

My property has the smallest lots size in the neighborhood, so every one is paying $900 or above monthly. My property is a 2br/2ba townhome. The HOAs cost has also been increased each year in the 3 years since I purchased my home.

This is infuriating…

I have been advised by realtors that I most likely won’t be able to sell my property until the HOA is lowered because HOA cost is as much as a mortgage payment would be. Which I don’t disagree with, I think the HOA cost is absurd and I can no longer afford it.

When I purchased, the listing stated the HOA was $700 monthly, but I didn’t even find out there were 3 different companies until 6 months later.

What a bunch of baloney!

And once I got all the payments figured out, it was never $700 but much more. And had I known that prior, I wouldn’t have purchased it.

I guess I’m just asking for advice because I’ve inquired for attorneys but they all seem to represent the HOA, not residents.

I’m not sure what to do. I feel like the original sale was misrepresented. I own my property but can’t afford the HOA, but I can’t sell it either?

Something about this feels wrong in every way.”

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Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 07 18 at 5.27.08 PM They Thought Selling Their Home Would Be Easy—Until Buyers Saw the HOA Fees

Another Reddit user spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 07 18 at 5.27.19 PM They Thought Selling Their Home Would Be Easy—Until Buyers Saw the HOA Fees

This individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 07 18 at 5.27.29 PM They Thought Selling Their Home Would Be Easy—Until Buyers Saw the HOA Fees

Another person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 07 18 at 5.27.39 PM They Thought Selling Their Home Would Be Easy—Until Buyers Saw the HOA Fees

And this reader thinks they know what’s going on here.

Screenshot 2026 07 18 at 5.27.55 PM They Thought Selling Their Home Would Be Easy—Until Buyers Saw the HOA Fees

What to do…?

Well, there are a lot of options, but this person needs to figure something out sooner than later.

Good luck to them!

This homeowner is stuck in a really tough spot…

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · , , , , ,

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