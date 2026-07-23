July 23, 2026 at 7:15 pm

They Tried to Ignore Their Roommates’ Messes—Until the House Became Too Disgusting to Handle

by Matthew Gilligan

woman yelling on a couch

Shutterstock

How hard is it to clean up after yourself?

Actually, let me ask that question another way: do you prefer to live like a human being or do you want to live in filth like a wild animal?

It sounds like a pretty easy choice to me…

But some people insist on living like total PIGS.

Like this woman’s roommates.

She didn’t hold back in the story below when she sounded off against her roommates who genuinely sound pretty disgusting.

Let’s see what’s going on here…

Why are people like this ?

“I’m so done with living with people.

How hard is it to clean up after yourself? You’re a grown adult.

We agreed from the beginning that everyone would clean after themselves, yet somehow I’m staring at the same dirty pan sitting in the sink for FIVE DAYS.

This is gross!

It literally started to smell.

How do you walk into the kitchen every day, cook, eat, and somehow not notice the disgusting pan you left there?

And it’s not just that. Food stains get left all over the counter because apparently wiping it down is too much effort.

These folks are slobs.

Every weekend there’s plenty of time to go out, see friends, and have fun, but somehow there’s never five minutes to wash a pan or wipe a counter.

I genuinely don’t understand how some adults can live like this. Why does basic consideration for the people you live with seem so rare?

I’m exhausted from feeling like I have to choose between living in someone else’s mess or constantly cleaning up after people who should know better.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 07 23 at 9.42.39 AM They Tried to Ignore Their Roommates’ Messes—Until the House Became Too Disgusting to Handle

Another reader weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 07 23 at 9.42.55 AM They Tried to Ignore Their Roommates’ Messes—Until the House Became Too Disgusting to Handle

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 07 23 at 9.43.05 AM They Tried to Ignore Their Roommates’ Messes—Until the House Became Too Disgusting to Handle

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree.

And another person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 07 23 at 9.43.26 AM They Tried to Ignore Their Roommates’ Messes—Until the House Became Too Disgusting to Handle

You can’t blame her for being upset about that.

No way!

These folks are really gross…

It sounds like this person needs to get a place of their own ASAP!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
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