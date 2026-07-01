“We Had a Deal!”: Homeowners Left Furious After Trusting Their Neighbors on a Joint Landscaping Project—Only to Get Left With the Bill

Moving into a new home is an exciting life milestone- but it’s easy for neighbors to put a damper on that feeling. Especially when it comes to dividing properties.

What would you do if your neighbors backed out of a landscaping plan that you conjured up together at the last minute? One person recently shared a wild story about this from their own experience on Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not postponing our fencing?

My husband and I moved into a new house about 6 months ago, it was new construction so of course we have to do all of our own fencing and backyard landscaping.

Upon meeting the neighbors, everyone agreed that we would split the cost of the fence and deal with it in the spring.

This already seems rife for disaster.

Well spring time is here, and two months ago my husband and I did extensive research finding a reputable fencing company that was not outrageously expensive.

We found a great company to work with, and last month we took it to all the neighbors, we gave them the information and said let us know when you guys are all ready and we will proceed forward.

Everyone gave us the green light to continue so we scheduled it out for the 3rd week of May.

Let’s see how they try to change the plan.

Well we are here, they have started our landscaping and are planing to put in the fence posts at the end of the week.

WELL, the neighbors next door to us contacted us tonight and told us that they want us to wait on the fence because they would like to do a retaining wall.

Seems like that should have come up awhile ago.

We have an HOA which has to approve any sort of landscaping before it happens, and the neighbor has only met with a company that said they could start the project on the 1st of June.

We thought they had a solid plan but two hours after telling us we got a text stating that it would actually be boulders they are using.

Needless to say it sounds like no solid plan and we are at square one.

Group projects are a pain even into adulthood.

I am beyond frustrated because we have dogs and I was really looking forward to having a fenced yard for them.

I also feel like the neighbor expecting us to stop all plans because they changed their mind is rude to us and this company, who has worked with us on this plan for the last two months.

AITA if I continue with the fence and just put it on my side of the property?

These neighbors are approaching the beginning of a Cold War.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

Let’s see if the Reddit comments could offer any words of wisdom here.

The comments section was in fairly unanimous agreement.



Some provided valuable advice.



Others suggested a way out.



All seemed to approach the topic seriously.



But another person brought up the important questions.



Good fences make good neighbors.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.