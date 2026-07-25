When a Child Orders Like a Regular: The Wholesome Restaurant Interaction That Caught a Server Off Guard

Some kids are quite predictable at restaurants. They color with the provided crayons. They order the chicken strips or mac and cheese. They might let their parents order for them.

Then there are the precocious kids who might surprise you.

In this story, one server explains what happens when a little kid not only orders for himself but also orders for his dad. It’s pretty funny, and the server is still surprised at the conversation she had with a child.

This kid sounds like a handful! I can only imagine the conversations the parents must have with this child at home.

Let’s read the whole story to see what happened at the restaurant.

You’re six, the bud light is not your business! You ever had a kid that was really straddling that line between precociously funny and “how are you this much of a jerk at 6 years old?” A while back I was working at a small place, just my roommate and I working foh. We had a family of semi-regulars who always sat at the same table, which was in roomie’s section. We never swapped sections so they were only my problem once or twice when they came in while she was on break.

The first time I had them went like this:

This kid is funny.

Me: Greeting Script! Parents: Generic Hello Responses! 6-ish Kid: interrupting Um yeah I’ll take a chocolate milk and my dad wants a bud light.

Me: Yeah, I can definitely get you a chocolate milk, but how about I see how dad feels about a beer? 😜

The dad was okay with that.

Dad: Haha guess I’m predictable. A bud light would be great. Mom orders a water and another chocolate milk for Baby Sister. Now, we didn’t have a bartender and in fact besides my boss who covered the kitchen, I was the only person even in the building while everyone else went on break, so I dropped the waters and chocolate milks and was about to go to the bar for the beer when:

The kid is at it again!

Kid: Yeah my milk needs more chocolate, this isn’t gonna work for me.

Me, thinking “keep the kids happy, make the parents happy.”: Okay kiddo, I’ll put a little more chocolate in there for you. Kid: Yeah and also? My dad never got his beer, so… I never thought I’d have to tell a first grader that I haven’t had a chance to go to the bar yet, but here we are.

That kid is something else!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One server shares how they’d handle it.

Another person thinks the parents need to do some parenting.

This person shares a story about her son.

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This person has some questions.

I hope the parents tip well.

That kid sounds kind of annoying, but if this is how the child behaves at a restaurant, I can only imagine how the child behaves at home and at school! He must be a real handful for his parents and for teachers. While the comments like ordering for his dad are cute, being rude and impatient is not. He kind of gets a free pass since he’s a child, but that isn’t going to be cute as he gets older.

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