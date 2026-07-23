Wife Accuses Husband of Treating Her Like a Servant After His Dinner Request

Sometimes, a simple misunderstanding can quickly turn into a huge argument.

In this story, a man was asked by his wife what he would like to eat for dinner.

So, he shared a recipe suggestion on Instagram, which she didn’t take very well.

Apparently, his suggestion triggered a strong reaction and led to an unexpected argument.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for forwarding my wife an instagram reel of a recipe after she asked what I want for dinner tomorrow? My wife asked me what I would like for dinner tomorrow. I was thinking about it. I saw this Instagram reel of a yummy-looking recipe. I forwarded it to her and said she could try cooking it. She went ballistic at me. She said that only she cooks and that I never cook. She added that she is not a servant and that her job is not only to cook. She accused me that I order her around on what to cook.

This man argued that he only made a suggestion.

I literally did not order her around. I did not say, “Cook this for me or else…” She asked for suggestions. I gave one. That is it. I told her we could go to a restaurant instead and try cooking it together on the weekend. I never ordered her to cook for me. I never told her she had to cook it. She merely asked for a suggestion, so I gave one.

He isn’t too picky with food.

Additional context: I never cook. I do the dishes every day and other chores. I finish work late. It is easier for me to either eat out on weekends. I also eat some simple packaged food. I can do pan-fried steak or a simple beef noodle recipe. It looked good.

He thinks getting yelled at was unnecessary.

She has done more complex things or similar things before. She likes trying new recipes, and she has even told me she does. Even if I did something wrong, I did not deserve to get shouted at. AITA?

Whoa, that escalated way faster than expected. And from a very simple issue.

It sounds like there might be deeper frustrations hiding under the surface.

I agree that OP sent a video recipe as a mere suggestion. She could always just say, “No, maybe next time.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.

Let’s read the responses of other people.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar remark.

This one shares their honest opinion.

Short and sweet.

Finally, another one chimes in.

Misunderstandings can start with even the simplest conversations.

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