She Disciplined Her Autistic Nephew for Taking Something That Wasn’t His, And Her Mom Thinks She Crossed a Line

Is there a problem with kids today?

Or is there a problem with adults?

Or…perhaps it’s both…

One thing is for sure, there seems to be a whole lot of folks out there who get into hot water when they discipline kids that don’t belong to them.

I’m not talking about anything extreme, I mean instances where they simply say the word “NO.”

It’s like these kiddos have never heard it before!

In today’s story, a woman talked about why her mom gave her a hard time after she had the audacity to discipline her nephew.

Check out what went down!

AITA for taking something away from my nephew? “I was sitting at my desk ( I’m F22 ) at my computer and my mom, who was babysitting my sister’s toddler son, asked me to watch him while she took a shower. I did, he sat in my room and was just babbling to himself and he was okay. Well, then, after a few minutes he got up and walked over to my desk and grabbed a cow plant figurine off of it.

Who does this kid think he is…?

I said, “No, Please, give that back.” And took it from his hands. I didn’t rip it out of his hand or anything— just set it down on the desk. He started crying, as usual, because this kid is NEVER told the word no and is spoiled constantly. Once I did, he cried and my mom was done with her shower and came over saying “What did she do?” As if I hit him or something which I DIDN’T.

Oh, boy, here we go…

I told her, “I took this from him, he took it off my desk” and she immediately started yelling at me, saying, “He’s just a kid” and “You know he likes that kind of stuff with the fake plants.” ( mind you, he has a ton of these fake plant figurines in the house all over. ) Then, she says, “That’s pathetic” and slams my door in my face. My nephew is autistic and my sister and mom do anything and everything to prevent him from having a breakdown because it’s very hard to deal with ( but that’s usually with any child ) but it’s incredibly harder with him.

It sounds like she did the right thing in disciplining him.

Anything he touches, he gets with no repercussions and they refuse to take something away from him to prevent him getting upset. I’m just so irritated and done with the constant berating when I have a boundary, that I don’t want him taking things or messing with things in my room. Especially when it’s something that can break easily. But, when it’s something if there’s that he touches— they can tell him no and it’s no problem but whenever I do it, it’s an issue.”

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Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Do you think she did anything wrong?

Because I sure don’t!

In fact, I commend her for giving this kid a bit of a reality check.

This little kid heard the word NO for the first time in his life, and he had a meltdown.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.