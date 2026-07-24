She Stops Making Plans Before Workdays Because the Anxiety Becomes Too Much to Handle

Work-life balance can be harder than it seems.

In this story, a woman found herself constantly anxious about work, even during her free time.

She struggled to enjoy plans or relax, especially when she knew she had work the next day.

Even weekends and special events felt overshadowed by the thought of returning to work.

Can you relate to this story? Or do you know anyone who does?

Now, check out the full details below.

I can’t enjoy plans or deviate from routine on work nights and I feel like I’m losing precious time of my life and not truly “living” I believe the root of these feelings is deeper than just my anxiety issues.

My (29F) job is not hard. It is Monday to Friday, 8 to 4:30. But I hate working. I find it extremely hard to relax, have fun, and be fully present Sunday through Thursday. If I have work the next day, I cannot deviate from routine.

She doesn’t like making plans on work nights.

I get anxious about having plans. This includes needing to stop at the store after work and going out with friends on a work night. If it is not a Friday or Saturday, count me out.

She’s wondering if anybody else feels the same way.

Do people actually enjoy their plans on work nights? Are they also plagued by the thought of work in the back of their heads? Last year, I went to a concert on a Wednesday night. I spent months prior to it spiraling. I could not take the next day off. I get pretty bad sleep regardless. My brain cannot process the emotional and physical energy needed to have fun before a work day.

She tends to be anxious the day before a work day.

It goes the same for weekends. By Saturday evening, I am already trying not to think about Sunday. I get extremely anxious for any plans that happen on a day or evening before a work day. I always try to take off the day after any major holidays. I would be anxious the whole day if I had work the next day. Plans feel tainted if they happen any day Sunday through Thursday.

She feels like this behavior started when she was a teenager.

Does anyone feel similar? If not, how do you truly remain present enough to enjoy after-work activities? I think I have always had this mentality since my school days. I am not sure how to undo this thinking. I hate working to live.

That sounds really overwhelming to deal with every single week.

I mean, it’s not uncommon, but she should really do something about it.

When work starts to affect your free time like that, it can feel unbearable and difficult to escape.

It makes sense to want to enjoy life without constantly thinking about the next workday.

Let’s see the reactions of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person can fully relate.

I am basically the same, says this person.

This user offers some sound advice.

Here’s a personal thought.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

Finally, short and sweet.

For some people, the hardest part of work is the part before it even starts.

Enjoyed this story?

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