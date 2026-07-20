After One Criticism Too Many, She Told Her Mom She Wasn’t Coming Home for the Holidays

Sometimes, no matter how painful it is, you have to draw a line in the sand, put your foot down, and refuse to play by other peoples’ rules.

And that includes your parents…

Yeah, it sucks, but how much abuse is one person supposed to take?

Well, just ask the person who wrote this story…

They explained why they finally had enough and had to tell their parents they’ve simply had enough.

Get all the details below and see if you think they’re doing the right thing.

AITA for telling my parents I’m done coming home for the holidays? “I’ve gone home every holiday ever since I moved out. Every single time, it’s the same thing. My mom criticizes everything about me.

Let’s go down the list…

My apartment, my job, my boyfriend, my weight, what I’m eating at the dinner table, literally everything and it makes me feel really bad about myself. Nobody defends me and they just sit there awkwardly and say nothing. Last Thanksgiving, she made a comment about how I “clearly wasn’t taking care of myself” in front of my extended family. I laughed it off but I was basically about to cry and I was barely holding it together.

No one would want to put up with this…

So this year I told them I wasn’t coming home for any holidays. I said I loved them but I needed a break and would FaceTime them every holiday, so it would be like I was there. My mom immediately started having a fit and said I wasn’t respecting her or the family because she barely sees me and my younger cousins and nieces want to see me. My dad texted me separately saying he understood why I didn’t want to go but wanted me to come and just deal with my mom’s criticism. I get he wants to see me but every time my self worth just gets worse.

She needs to stand by this decision!

I feel like this shouldn’t be a big deal but my mom’s being kind of dramatic about it and I don’t know what do to because I get she and my family want to see me but I just don’t think I can do it anymore. I guess my mom or dad told my aunts and uncles because two of them texted me saying that their children love me and would be sad to not see me come. I told them that I wasn’t going because of the comments my mom makes ripping me apart and my aunt said to just smile through it and my uncle hasn’t responded. I feel guilty but I also feel like I’ve given them years of holidays and one boundary shouldn’t cause this much drama. I’m considering going for a few holidays but not all of them…I don’t know. AITA?”

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Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This individual had a lot to say.

And this reader spoke up.

You gotta admit, this story is pretty sad.

For most people, their parents are the source of warmth and comfort in their lives.

But this woman’s folks seem to relish in giving her a hard time.

What a bummer!

Nobody should have to deal with this kind of criticism from their parents.

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