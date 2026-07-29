Woman Planned A Beach House Getaway With Friends—Then Their Relationship Started Falling Apart

Offering up your family’s beach house for a friend’s birthday weekend feels very different when, by the time the trip rolls around, you’re barely sure you’re still friends.

One woman says she became incredibly close with two friends, Kate and Izzy, spending time together several times a week and eventually agreeing to host them at her parents’ beach house for Kate’s birthday. At the time, inviting them into her family’s space felt completely natural.

But months later, OP says the friendship has changed dramatically. Between being left out of plans, feeling like a third wheel during dinners, hearing Kate share Izzy’s private business behind her back, and rarely hearing from either woman anymore, OP no longer feels particularly valued in the friendship. Now she’s wondering whether she really has to follow through on a weekend that would require her to drive and host two people who hardly seem to include her anymore.

AITA for backing out of hosting my friend’s birthday weekend after our friendship changed? I (27F) became friends with two women (both 28F) about a year and a half ago. I’ll call them Kate and Izzy. At first, we were really close. Kate and I hung out at least once a week, and after she introduced me to Izzy, the three of us spent time together multiple times a week. Over the last several months, though, our friendship has changed a lot. The first thing that made me question it was when Kate and I were out one night and she spent a good portion of the evening talking badly about Izzy behind her back and sharing things Izzy had told her in confidence. It made me wonder what either of them says about me when I’m not around.

Oof, what a terrible feeling.

I’ve also started feeling uncomfortable during our hangouts. Izzy frequently comments on how much Kate and I eat or drink compared to her, which comes across as judgmental. Kate and Izzy also spend a lot of our dinners talking about inside jokes or things they’ve done together that I know nothing about, leaving me feeling like a third wheel. Over time, they’ve started hanging out together much more often while I only get invited occasionally. I still reach out and try to make plans, and I have not intentionally distanced myself. Still, it feels like our friendship has become very different.

Ugh.

Here’s the issue: Several months ago, when everything was still good, Kate asked if she and Izzy could stay at my parents’ beach house for her birthday weekend in July. My parents agreed, and I said yes. Now, things feel very different. They rarely reach out, rarely include me anymore, and I’m expected to drive everyone there and host them while my own family—including my sisters and family friends—will also be staying at the house. The thought of hosting people who no longer seem to value my friendship, especially in my family’s home, honestly makes me uncomfortable.

Totally.

I’m considering telling them that I can no longer host the weekend, even though I originally agreed. AITA if I back out now? Be honest.

The responses leaned heavily toward NTA, with many people saying OP isn’t obligated to provide a free beach getaway simply because she agreed months ago under very different circumstances. A stay at her parents’ home is a generous favor, and commenters felt it was reasonable for that invitation to change when the friendship itself had changed so significantly.

That said, some felt timing mattered. If Kate and Izzy have already made concrete plans around the weekend, OP should tell them as soon as possible rather than waiting until the last minute. Commenters also encouraged her to be straightforward without turning the cancellation into a laundry list of everything they’ve done wrong.

Others pointed out that the beach weekend seems to be forcing OP to confront something she’d already been feeling: these friendships may have run their course. If she already feels excluded when they’re together for dinner, hosting them for an entire weekend—while also involving her family—probably isn’t going to make that dynamic feel any better.

Ultimately, commenters felt OP would be better off enduring an uncomfortable conversation now than spending an entire weekend resenting two guests in her family’s home.

This person says NTA since she was doing her friends a favor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who wants her daughter to help pay for her own cell phone, but her daughter says she can’t force her to get a job.

This person has a suggestion on what to do next.

And this person says to just come up with an excuse…it’s fiiine.

A beach house invitation made during the friendship’s honeymoon phase doesn’t have to survive the friendship falling apart.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a DJ who promised to do his sister-in-law’s wedding, but says he’ll back out if she insists on including AI songs. Read Story →