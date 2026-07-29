Woman Plans A Post-College Adventure—Until Her Boyfriend Tries To Change Her Mind

I have many philosophies in life, and here’s an important one: if I know that someone is on a trip, I leave them alone and, if I do talk to them, I don’t complain about my life and try to bring them down.

Because that’s rude, crude, and ignorant!

It’s as simple as that!

But you know how some people can be…self-centered and annoying.

The woman who wrote this story wants to take a trip WITHOUT her boyfriend…

And we think you’ll understand why in just a minute when you start reading.

Check out what she had to say about this.

AITA for wanting to go abroad for a second time alone? “I did a study abroad program in Boston for 6 months. January-June. It was the best experience of my life and I wish I could do it all again. The one big thing that ruined it for me was the constant fighting with my boyfriend.

Well, this is a real buzzkill…

He didn’t tell me that he and his mum were moving out of his dad’s house (because his mum told him specifically not to tell me), so he was constantly anxious, and made small things a MASSIVE deal. I would ask him to plan Discord dates on Sundays (when we were both free) and he would refuse. I didn’t get anything for Valentine’s Day, not even a message when I sent him gifts and wrote him a letter and a card before I left. He was just an absolute nightmare when I was gone because he couldn’t sort his own issues out and downright refused to get any help for it. All my friends said he came across as jealous, but I don’t think so.

What’s the point of being in a relationship like this?

I stayed with him despite many, many arguments, and came back home to another load of arguments. We were starting to get to a point where I felt that he was listening to me within the past week or so. I had asked him to go to therapy or a specialist support anxiety group and he said he would consider it. Another big thing in our relationship is that he doesn’t have a passport, and I really want to travel, so he eventually said he would look into getting a passport, and we could look into traveling somewhere Yesterday, I sent him a few messages, encouraging him to look at opportunities to go abroad (the one I saw was a tutoring job in Italy) because I kept getting ads for them, and I encourage anyone to do it if they can since it’s such a great experience.

Sounds cool!

My mum knows that I’ve been pretty depressed after coming back from studying abroad, so she suggested I looked at doing Camp America. For anyone who doesn’t know, Camp America is a 9-12 week long program where you work on a campsite, gain skills and have fun. You can travel after it too, which I would maybe do for 2 weeks. This is something I’ve wanted to do for years, but I’d never had the confidence or the opportunity. Next summer will be the summer between my undergrad and postgrad, so I will have nothing to do, and it very much may be my last chance before the “real world” hits me. I want to move out while doing my postgrad and stuff, so I’d need a stable job, and to more or less “settle down”, but I would be looking at doing that just before the semester begins, so my summer would’ve been free either way. I thought about it, then sent him a message saying “heads up, I’m going to look into doing camp America next year”.

Of course, he wasn’t…

He was NOT happy about this. I couldn’t talk to him much about it because I was going to the pub, but he was verbally raging over the phone that I was considering it when I wanted to “settle down” and have an “adult relationship”. I don’t see why I can’t do both? Anyway, apparently I am the jerk in this situation, but I don’t understand how? I just want to have a little more taste of freedom, and he doesn’t think I should? Am I genuinely being a jerk about this? I can’t tell how I would be, but maybe this is something I won’t understand because I’m excited.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Man, is this guy a drag, or what?

Get a life, dude!

Good grief…

She needs to drop this guy like a bad habit…