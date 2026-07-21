Woman Wants One-on-One Time With Her Mom, but Her Mother Keeps Insisting on Bringing Her Partner

Wanting one uninterrupted trip with your own mother doesn’t sound like a lot to ask, but in this story, it was.

One woman has been pushing her mom to finally visit her new city, only to hit the same wall repeatedly: her mom insists on bringing her partner along, framing solo travel as somehow abnormal for couples.

The tension runs deeper than simple scheduling, since that same partner left her mom abruptly after five years of marriage, walking away just two months after a big loss in the family.

So despite maintaining civility with him for her mom’s sake since their reconciliation, she still doesn’t hold him in high regard, and the recurring argument over hosting him just to see her own mother is wearing thin.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not letting my mother bring her partner to visit me? I (28F) moved quite far from my family, and I’m always pushing my mom (57F) to visit me at least once instead of me always making the trip.

But her and her mother aren’t on the same page about the terms of the visit.

Here’s the catch though: my mom insists on bringing her partner (56M) along (he’s not my biological father), saying it’s not normal for couples to travel alone, and she would feel bad leaving him behind.

What she really wants is some one-on-one time with her mom.

I don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect my mom to visit me alone. After all, I want to spend time with her, show her the city I live in, my workplace, etc. Of course I’m not talking about family holidays like Christmas and whatnot, just a normal weeklong trip.

She shares some important background about what’s soured her opinion of her new beau.

For a bit of context, my mom and her partner got together and married when I was already an adult. He left my mom abruptly after 5 years of marriage during a tough period of our lives, 2 months after my maternal grandma died and I was just getting ready to move out for my current job, leaving my mom all alone. They divorced and remained separated for 1.5 years and then got back together. I’ve never given my mother flak for forgiving him and maintained a civil attitude towards him for my mom’s sake, but I still don’t have a good opinion of him.

Now she’s not sure if she’s right to continue to hold this boundary.

I don’t know if I’m overreacting, but this subject always starts an argument between me and my mom. I don’t want to have to host her partner so I can have my own mother visit me and show her my current life. So AITA?

This is a tough one.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who wants her daughter to help pay for her own cell phone, but her daughter says she can’t force her to get a job. Read The Drama →

Redditors weigh in with their thoughts.

On the surface, both of these needs seem legitimate.

Everyone needs quality time with family.

There must be some way the two can work out a compromise.

This user thinks her mom owes her some one-on-one time.

At the end of the day, wanting uninterrupted time with your own mother isn’t an unreasonable request.

Her mother appears to be ignoring a pretty significant piece of context: this is the same man who left her mom alone during one of the hardest stretches of their family’s life.

Forgiving someone is a personal choice that belongs entirely to her mother, but that forgiveness doesn’t obligate the daughter to treat his presence as automatic or non-negotiable on every single visit going forward.

A weeklong trip specifically meant for mother-daughter time isn’t the place for this partner, and her mother needs to understand that.