Woman Was Pressured To Take Care Of Her Younger Brother Like A Parent, So She Questioned The Responsibility Amid Exams And Her Own Mental Stress

Family expectations can sometimes feel overwhelming.

The following story is about a woman who is being asked to take on a parental role for her younger brother.

With school responsibilities, mental stress, and long travel demands, she feels stretched too thin.

Now, she questions whether the responsibility is truly hers.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA FOR REFUSING TO TAKE CARE OF MY BROTHER and be like a 2nd mother to him I am being told to go 50 something kilometres to pick up my younger brother from coaching. He is perfectly capable of getting home himself. I’m being asked to take care of him. Is my brother my responsibility? Is he my child? Did I give birth to him? Am I being unreasonable? He is a child I know.

This woman is conflicted on how she’s supposed to handle this request.

My father works abroad, and my mother is also working. But she is extremely neglectful. My whole extended family is telling me to take care of him like a mother. Is this parentification or am I just lazy? I’m so conflicted on what to do. He is my brother after all. AITA for refusing? I’m also not doing so well mentally, and I have exams coming up and lots and lots of college work.

Let’s check out the comments on the story below.

This person makes a valid point.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Your family is expecting too much from you, says this one.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, here’s another honest opinion.

Being an older sibling doesn’t automatically come with a full-time parenting job description.