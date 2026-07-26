Woman Welcomes Her New Neighbor—But The Friendship Quickly Becomes A Burden

You give some people an inch and they’ll take a mile…

If you’ve never had to deal with someone like that before, let me fill you in: it’s incredibly annoying!

You help them out with something once and suddenly, they’re beating down your door and asking for favors every single day.

Some folks just don’t get it…

In today’s story, a woman explained why the neighbor she helped out is now constantly hitting her up for all kinds of things.

Check out what she’s dealing with.

Neighbor constantly asks for rides and favors. “This is mostly just me ranting about a new neighbor that moved in about a month ago right across from me. She’s an older lady, somewhere within her 60s (I don’t remember the exact age). When she moved in she seemed nice and friendly, and we had a small chat. That’s when she asked me if I could drive her to the store in town to grab some food, explaining that she isn’t able to drive herself.

Sure…

I agreed as I wasn’t doing anything, and it wasn’t far. She gave me twenty dollars for helping her. Then she asked me for another favor. She wanted me to drive her to another city thirty minutes away to some charity place the next day, saying she needed to get some money to help her with paying off her security deposit. I was reluctant, but agreed as I was going up there anyway to drop off some papers. Regretted it as she ended up wasting hours of my time that day.

This is getting out of hand…

She’s just been non-stop asking for rides and other big favors every day now, knocking at my door multiple times a day every day. I don’t mind driving her to places in town for small things once in a while, but she’s really starting to push me to my limit. It’s gotten to a point that I’ve just started ignoring her knocking most times, and when I do answer I just decline unless it’s something small that I don’t mind doing. For a little bit that seemed to make her mad, and she got mad at me for “being cold-blooded” and gave me the extra microwave and air-fryer I gifted to her back (I didn’t need them, they were just sitting in my cabinets unused). Same day she came back apologizing and asking for them back.

Wow…

She’s even asked me to be her caregiver.. to which I obviously said no. I am not at all qualified for that type of work, and I don’t want to spend all my time caring for someone I barely know. She’s also recently asked me to get an $800 loan for her since all her money was stolen (at least that’s what she claims, don’t know what happened), and insisted that she’d give me half of it and that she’d pay the loan off for me. Obviously, again, I said no.

This lady is a nuisance!

I’m not risking putting myself into even more debt, especially when I myself am also struggling financially until I’m able to return to my job in a month. (I work in a high school cafeteria, so I’m on break for the summer and relying on unemployment.) She keeps insisting she’ll give me money and lunch and whatever, but it’s not even about that. It’s just that I don’t like wasting all my time and energy driving her everywhere like I’m some kind of personal chauffeur. Also my car is fully electric, the more I drive it, the more often it has to be charged, and it takes quite a while to fully charge! It also doesn’t help that it only has a range of 100 miles at most. That combined with physical therapy twice a week out of town, doctor visits… etc. It’s a hassle, and can only imagine it’d be made worse once I return to work.

Anybody would be annoyed by this!

This lady is just driving me insane! I’m trying to be nice, genuinely, but I’m reaching my limit. I’m introverted and don’t really like conflict, but I’m so close to just snapping and yelling at her to leave me alone. I feel bad for her, truly I do, but I cannot help her and I am not interested in being friends, just neighbors. Ugh. Also she’s tried to get the other neighbors to drive her around too. I only know this because she told me that the other neighbors were “rude” for not wanting to drive her around.”

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

And this person spoke up.

I got annoyed just reading this!

Jeez, some people…

They just don’t know when to call it quits!

She needs to cut her neighbor off for good!