He Enjoys Cleaning and Fixing Things at Home, but His Job Leaves Him Feeling Empty

Does anyone really LIKE to work?

Sure, most of us like to stay busy, but let me ask you a question: would you rather be sitting on a beautiful beach, drinking a margarita, or would you rather be sitting at a desk, looking at spreadsheets?

I think that’s a pretty easy call, folks!

But let’s bring it back to reality for a moment: we all gotta pay the bills, so here we are.

In today’s story, a worker sounded off about…well, their life…and their job…and their existence…

Take a look, and see what you think.

I’m not lazy, I just hate having a job. “I love working on my house. Every chore I do means I get to enjoy the fruit of my own labor. Mowing my lawn means I have a nice yard to hang out in, weeding my garden means I’ll get to eat great food, organizing my garage gives me space to do my hobbies, etc. I enjoy doing many chores because finishing them directly improves my life.

This person sounds like a lot of folks out there…

I loathe having a job. I can’t stand that 40 hours out of my week are not mine. When I finish work tasks, I don’t feel happiness or even relief like I do with chores. It’s just onto the next thing because it’s never ending. The pay is only okay and my yearly raise is just a cost of living adjustment no matter how well I do. I fantasize about retirement every single day and I’m only 31.

It can be hard to find a job that you care about.

My job isn’t even that bad. I complete my tasks on time and I do them well. I like the people that I work with and the work isn’t overly demanding (I’ve been there before), I just don’t really care about any of it and my coworkers care so much. I try to care by speaking up during meetings when I wouldn’t usually and volunteering for more work, but at the end of the day, I’m only doing it for the paycheck, which is so draining. I think about switching jobs, but I can’t think of anything I want to do for this much time every week so I just stay. I’m so sick of it all. I’m sick of hearing about how our VP’s rent is more than my salary, record profits, high up people who never seem to do anything getting promotions, and then after all that getting told no when I ask for better raises.

There’s no such thing as a level playing field.

I don’t like seeing those articles about actors or musicians getting back into their craft after taking a long break and how good it was for them. Stuff like that is completely inaccessible to the working class. All of it makes me so bitter. I feel like I’m living in the twilight zone. How is everyone cool with the 40 hour work week and 2 weeks vacation and it seems like I’m the only person I know who isn’t?

Well, here’s an idea…

I wish the people who love work could subsidize people like me who don’t like it so I could pursue the things I actually want to do and contribute to society in ways that are meaningful to me. I don’t dislike work because I want to do nothing, I just want freedom, fulfillment, and relaxation. I don’t want to be this bitter. Mostly, I wish I was just as brainwashed as everyone else. I think I would be happier.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute. Read The Drama →

Here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

This reader had a lot to say.

And another Reddit user weighed in.

Folks, we all gotta do what we gotta do to get by…

So, ideally, you should try to find a job that you enjoy and that you’re good at!

And if that doesn’t work, at least try to find a job that you can TOLERATE.

Wouldn’t it be nice if none of us had to work for a living…?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.