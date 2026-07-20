They Accepted a Salaried Position for Stability. Now the Company Is Demanding Endless Free Labor to Dodge Paying Overtime.
Wouldn’t it be nice to live in a world where hiring managers were completely upfront with you when you got a job, you knew what was expected of you, and they’d be crystal clear about the hours, pay, etc.?
Sure, it sounds great…but for a lot of folks, it ain’t happening!
We constantly see stories about people getting jerked around at their jobs and we’re here to say NO MORE.
Will our outcry change anything?
Probably not, but it feels good to let loose every once in a while.
Check out what this worker had to say about a job they recently started that isn’t exactly what they thought it was going to be.
I loathe salary jobs and the expectations that come with it.
“I picked up a new job in the auto industry a few months ago. The starting position is hourly and you work your way into the salary/bonus.
Well, I ended up going straight to the salary part, without the bonus. But hey, if I’m only working 40, thats whatever right? Take my lunches, it’s 8 am-5 pm. And it was fine, for a while. I finished my courses.
So now I’m eligible for the bonuses right? I’m actually doing 100% of the expected work.
It sounds like they’re getting jerked around…
No, another month of coaching to make sure I can do the job.
I should be eligible, but my boss is sketchy as hell. But its only 4 weeks. Don’t make waves, push through and get settled. Make money, go home.
Except now I’m not working 8-5. You literally can’t do this job in that time. You’re pulled away every 10-15 minutes the entire day, and thats if you’re lucky.
This place sounds like a real horror show.
I was getting to work at 7:30 to get a little quiet time and organize my stuff for the pointless 1 on 1 with the boss we all have to do every day.
Next thing I know, I’m there til 6 pm because once 5 hits, well now it’s quiet and I can actually get stuff done.
And then in the span of a week, I’m passive aggressively told told that my voluntary 7:30 isn’t enough, we need to be there at 7:15 for that meeting.
And now I have a note on my desk that the meetings are 7 am.
He’s really fed up.
I was willing to suck it up and suffer if the pay is good enough.
I expect a salary job to have some days and weeks where you’re doing extra work without compensation.
But I feel like I’m in scorched earth territory. And thats partly my fault, I let him push it.”
Trending and PopularIf you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a military employee who kept repeating the same “wrong” audit until his commanding officer was fired.Read The Drama→
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This individual spoke up.
Another person weighed in.
And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.
Boy, is this frustrating, or what?
You really gotta feel sorry for folks in situations like this who are most likely excited to start a new job…and then something like this happens.
Ugh!
It sounds like they need to cut their losses and leave this company right away.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is told to work a holiday without overtime pay, and how they ended up getting their money.
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