They Accepted a Salaried Position for Stability. Now the Company Is Demanding Endless Free Labor to Dodge Paying Overtime.

Wouldn’t it be nice to live in a world where hiring managers were completely upfront with you when you got a job, you knew what was expected of you, and they’d be crystal clear about the hours, pay, etc.?

Sure, it sounds great…but for a lot of folks, it ain’t happening!

We constantly see stories about people getting jerked around at their jobs and we’re here to say NO MORE.

Will our outcry change anything?

Probably not, but it feels good to let loose every once in a while.

Check out what this worker had to say about a job they recently started that isn’t exactly what they thought it was going to be.