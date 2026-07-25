Workplace Conflict: Employee Faces Backlash After Having A Seizure At Work

Ugh! Reading this post brought back hard memories for me of a couple of bullies I had.

It’s shocking that most people with disabilities encounter something like this at least once.

Check out why this worker is really stressed out about a really mean coworker.

Coworker bullies me for having a disability. I have epilepsy. My director is the one basically bullying me. I will share at least one email. I have several but one will suffice. Throughout the year she would make me feel very small and not as smart as the other teachers if I didn’t understand something.

Below is why I only work with staff who respect my disabilities.

If I was out she would call me and of course I wouldn’t respond and she would cc: the woman above her and say I was “sick” and wasn’t fulfilling duties. Then one morning I had a seizure before leaving for work. The seizure was very bad and I wasn’t coming out of it so they called the ambulance and I was out for a while due to emergency meds.

The cruelty and lack of empathy here is wild.

Apparently while I was out she was blowing up my phone through call, text, and email AFTER being told I had a bad seizure. Oh and we have extra items we need such as “sheets and blankets” at the school in the storage closet. This is what the email said verbatim,

This reminds me of how the guards talk to the inmates in Orange is the New Black. Who cares?!

Good Morning , I know this is inconvenient, yet as per your responsibility to ensure you return items you took home.

I will need you to bring back blankets and sheets today prior to your children’s nap time which is at 11. We have to have them for licensure. If you are unable to bring them, someone else can bring them up for your or you can let me know.

No way I would let this person come by my house!

I can try and come by and get them from your home, as we are required by licensure to have them. If this does not occur, please note this will be something we further discuss and could include a write up, as you felt bad Friday, yet took them and it was responsibility to ensure they are here.

Here is what folks are talking about on Reddit.

I disagree. Issuing warnings for things out of a coworker’s control is definitely bullying. Also, the stress from this can aggravate her condition.

I would, too! I’d be hesitant to confront that woman. I’ve known people like this. It will only get worse.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute.

It’s so toxic. Why are blankets so critical to her? I think it’s all she has to try to get her fired.

I’m positive the villain in this was a nightmare bully in high school.

You’d think the coworkers would care when a worker with epilepsy suffers a severe seizure, leading to an ambulance call and dizzying meds. But instead, she gets a letter about blankets. How rude!

It seems like they were looking for an excuse to get her fired.

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