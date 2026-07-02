“I Don’t Care If It Ruined Your View”: Young Driver Blasted by Entitled Homeowners for Claiming the Only Safe Parking Spot on the Block

When you’re looking at places to live, one thing that you really need to consider is the parking situation. Is there an included driveway, garage, or assigned parking spot, or is all of the parking street parking and first-come, first-served?

In this story, one person has a tricky parking situation. The only place she can park is on the street, but recently, a neighbor bought a new vehicle that takes up a lot of the street parking space. That means it’s harder than ever for her to find somewhere to park.

Her neighbors complain when she parks in front of their houses, but so far, she refuses to move her car.

Who’s in the wrong here, her or the neighbors? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for parking in other people car spaces in my street? Before I usually used to park at the end of the street because there are no houses there but a few months after that – my neighbour bought a large truck van reducing the car spaces from 4 to 1 meaning only 1 car can fit there now There isn’t much room in my street as it is, and a neighbour has decided to do AirBnB where their guests bring multiple cars and park their cars in my space

The neighbors complain when OP parks in their parking spaces.

Obviously I know the law, street parking is a first come serve basis which when my space is occupied – that has forced me to park in other people spaces where multiple people has come to my door telling me to move the car as they want to park They’re saying stuff like saying how their husband has parkison disease and another they have a pacemaker so they have to take it easy and another saying he needs to park there as he needs to get tools out his work van. There is room outside the street however it’s a main road used by thousands per day – people speed like crazy and a few years ago I was ran over there – which nearly took my life. Police didn’t do anything and let them go. There is quite a lot of incidents like that happening

OP refuses to move the car.

I’m 19 now, if I was to park there and someone crashes into my car, I’m down £500 cause of the excess – and my insurance will sky rocket It’s been going on the past few months and much more recently but now I will be refusing to move my car as I am fed up of it. No one owns the space, It’s not like I’m intentionally parking there to be annoying, I tried to be considerate parking end of the street but it’s always taken when I arrive

I’m slightly confused. Do the neighbors have assigned parking spaces that OP is parking in, or is it all public street parking, and the neighbors are simply complaining that OP is parking where they would like to park? If it’s the first one, she has really messed up. If it’s the second one, the neighbors can kick rocks.

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Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person has a question about the Airbnb.

Another person clarifies. The street parking isn’t anyone’s actual parking spot.

This person believes the Airbnb is the problem.

Nobody thinks she’s doing anything wrong.

I’m sure it’s annoying not to be able to park in front of your house, but street parking is a free-for-all. If the neighbors want to complain to someone, they should complain to the person who owns the Airbnb. Is there a way that they could limit how many cars renters can bring? Probably not, but it couldn’t hurt to ask. Or maybe they could petition to make the street resident parking only, and the Airbnb only gets a certain number of resident passes to limit how many cars renters can bring.

Street parking can be really stressful.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose neighbors won’t stop parking in his spot, so he’s forced to take measures into his own hands. Read The Drama →