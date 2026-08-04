Boss Fired Him Over a Tiny Mistake. He Came Back With a Plan That Devastated the Company.

Some managers really need to learn how to manage!

This user shares how his boss became unreasonable over something fairly insignificant!

Check out the full story.

This is what happens when you follow corporate policy purely because it’s there, without applying critical thinking. Or, my boss wants to fire someone over a bottle of Windex. So a few months ago, I needed some quick cash for Reasons, so I got a night job as a janitor. It’s easy work, the pay’s good, and it doesn’t conflict with my day job. My new employer has a dumb rule. Employees are not allowed to buy any supplies, tools, or equipment, for ANY reason. Every single purchase of literally everything has to go through the corporation’s purchasing department.

This is where it gets weird…

Doesn’t matter whether it’s a $xx,xxx server or a $4 bottle of Windex, you have to requisition it, and they order it. Actually I lied. YOU don’t requisition it. You have to report to your manager that you need something, and the manager has to requisition it. I asked why all the red tape and got some BS answer about liability. I’ve long since learned not to question authority if I get paid the same either way. So I went about my business. Talking of Windex, I used up all the Windex after a few weeks. So I asked my manager for more. The next week, it hadn’t come in. So I reminded him about it. He said he forgot to fill out the requisition, but he’d do it as soon as he could. The week after, still no Windex.

UH OH…

I reminded him again. I got a lecture about how he’s a busy man and he doesn’t have time to just drop everything and requisition a $4 bottle of window cleaner. I offered to go to the store and buy it myself, because fuck, it’s just $4. He looks me dead in the eye and asks if I’m trying to get fired. I ALMOST got into an argument with him about how ridiculous it is that he won’t order it and won’t let me buy it even if I pay for it myself AND I can’t do my job without it but I still get paid, but then I remember that I still get paid. So I say something like, “No sir, I’m sure we can wait a little longer.” And everything is fine for a bit, but eventually the mirrors and windows start to get dirty, and people started complaining that I suck at cleaning windows. I tried to clean them with regular water, but that didn’t really improve things. So I got an idea. An awful idea.

He knew he had to do something himself…

I had a wonderful awful idea. I went to the store and bought a bottle of Windex, I put it in the lunch box I bring every night, and I oh so casually walked in to work that night. And after a couple of hours, all the glass in the facility had never been so clean. But I had to make it look like I hadn’t directly disobeyed company policy AND my boss, so when I ran into my boss later, I said, “hey, thanks for ordering the Windex. I appreciate it.” His reaction was along the lines of what I would expect if I’d said, “hey, thanks for ordering the hardcore **** magazines for me to read instead of doing my job. I appreciate it.” But my plan worked. It wasn’t me he was angry with. It was whoever had the audacity to bring a bottle of Windex into the facility. He demanded to know who it was.

That’s INSANE!

“Geez, I got no idea,” I said, sounding confused. “I thought it was you. But I guess it could have been anyone. People have been complaining that I haven’t been keeping the windows clean. ” And my boss decided to make it his mission to find out who. When I left, he was in the security office with two other managers reviewing security tapes to try to figure out how the Windex got into the facility.

Finally the icing on the cake!

Suddenly not only he but two other managers plus a security officer have the time to just drop everything for a $4 bottle of window cleaner. I decided not to point out that irony. They haven’t taken my Windex away though. I declare the plan a success.

GEEZ! That was something!

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this one.

This user knows this guy is a great employee!

This user knows this manager is insane!

This user has an important question for this guy!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who is shocked to learn how little he has to do to keep his cushy remote job.

This user has a quick fix for this guy.

This user feels bad for this manager.

Somebody needs to find a better job!

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