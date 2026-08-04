She Kept Up With Every Order During The Rush—But Her Coworker Blamed Her Anyway

It gets harder to show up when every shift leaves you feeling worse than the last.

One fast-food cashier reached that point after a coworker blamed her for orders she had already completed.

During a busy rush, she finished her part and waited for another station to clear theirs.

Yet, even after she explained what happened, the coworker insisted she had caused the delay.

Now, she feels like people at work think they can speak to her however they want.

Read on to see exactly why she’s thinking about quitting.

Starting to really hate coming into work… I’m starting to really dislike coming into work and am finding myself dreading it, to be honest. It feels like it’s always something when I’m on shift, and I don’t know how much longer I want to keep doing this. It’s exhausting. A situation happened at work where a coworker got rude with me over something that wasn’t even my fault.

In fast food, they have to “bump” orders.

I work in fast food, and we use display screens showing orders and their numbers. Each station has to “bump” (clear) an order off their screen once it’s done, and the front can only bump an order off once every station involved has bumped their part. So a burger combo needs the burgers bumped first, and a combo with coffee needs both the burgers and coffee bumped before the front can clear it. During a rush, I made a coffee and bumped it off at the coffee station. But I couldn’t bump the same order off at the front screen because the burger room hadn’t bumped their side yet. It was a rush, so I didn’t have time to go tell them, and they were slammed too. A couple of orders sat unbumped, finished, just waiting on the burger room.

Then, a coworker rudely comes up about some open orders.

A coworker from drive-thru came over to the front and asked why all these orders weren’t bumped yet, and I let them know that we were waiting on the people in the burger room. They then said in a rude tone that it was my fault because I didn’t bump the orders at the coffee station. I then said, “No, I did,” and reiterated that we were waiting on the burger room. They doubled down and said that it was because I hadn’t done it, and they walked away.

Thanks to a bad job market, she’s not sure what to do.

I was honestly quite surprised by that interaction because I was left feeling disrespected. Like, how are you telling me what I did wrong when I know I did the right thing and I’m in the right? Like, genuinely, ***. I know this isn’t a major issue or whatever, but I’m genuinely getting tired of people thinking they can talk to me however they want. It’s just disrespectful. And honestly, going to the manager doesn’t mean much and most likely won’t do much anyway. So that’s futile. I would quit, but the job market is so messed up that I’m honestly just dealing with the **. But it is definitely getting to a point now.

Oh no! That sounds like such a terrible situation.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about the whole thing.

This reader wishes her the best.

Apparently, this person didn’t last long in fast food.

It does get hard.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a contractor who flew along way and spent 3 days on a fix only to find a breaker that needed to be flipped.

Yes, it can be a hard industry.

It may seem like a small interaction, but those moments start to add up.

After all, nobody wants to spend every shift defending themselves against people who refuse to listen.

Since the manager probably won’t help, she may need to keep her distance and stop engaging when coworkers act like this.

Still, it makes sense that she is getting tired of walking into the same kind of stress every day.

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