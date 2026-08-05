“My Job Is on the Line”: WFH Employee Reaches Breaking Point Over Unstoppable Noise

Sharing a wall with a family that has young, loud children is a common enough townhouse experience, but one homeowner has found it stretching well past ordinary noise tolerance.

His basement doubled as his work-from-home office, sitting directly against a wall shared with two kids under 12 who scream almost nonstop, a pattern that was manageable during the school year but has since expanded into an all-day occurrence now that summer break has started.

The noise runs from early morning until bedtime daily, disrupting not just his workday but his wife’s sleep as well.

Never having spoken to the neighbors directly, he’s torn between the discomfort of an unfamiliar confrontation and the awkwardness of quietly reporting the situation to his rental company instead.

Keep reading for the full story.

Neighbor kids constantly screaming inside Recently moved into a townhouse that shares a wall with the family next door. I work from home and use the basement as my office, and my wife works 3rd shift and sleeps a good part of the day.

But there’s one big problem with living here.

Our neighbor has two kids that are probably under the age of 12. They are CONSTANTLY screaming at the top of their lungs in the basement.

It started off manageable enough, but lately it’s grown out of control.

It wasn’t so bad when the kids were at school, because I would only have to listen to it for about the last hour of work and chalked it up to being excited to be home from school. But now that the kids are out of school, they are screaming and playing from 7 AM until bedtime.

Part of him gets it, but the other part is growing fed up about the nuisance.

I get kids will be kids, but at some point it gets to be too much. This is an every day occurrence. I never spoken to the parents, so I feel a little uncomfortable just knocking on the door and explaining the situation, but I don’t know what else to do. I’ve been told to report it to my rental company, but I don’t wanna be the “tattletale” and have issues with the neighbors after that, but would go that way if needed.

Sounds like this tenant is in a real pickle.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

The situation may feel hopeless, but this tenant still has options.

Kids and screaming just seem to go together.

These neighbors really ought to be more considerate.

Sometimes you just have to assert your dominance.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a feud that starts between neighbors after one reports an illegal drainage issue and the other can’t let it go.

Every day, sunup to bedtime, is a lot to just sit with, especially when your entire livelihood depends on being able to think clearly through a wall that apparently doesn’t block much of anything.

There’s something even more exhausting about not even having met these neighbors yet. The noise problem and the awkwardness of a first introduction are tangled up together in a way that makes the whole situation feel heavier than it probably needs to be.

It may not seem like a big deal to some, but constant noise is the kind of thing that wears on you slowly, hour by hour, day after day, until you finally break.

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