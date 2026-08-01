She Was Happy With Her Boyfriend — Then He Started Policing Every Hobby She Had

It can be hard enough to find a platonic roommate to live functionally with. But add romance into the mix? That’s a whole other ball game that you’re signing up for.

What would you do if your partner started controlling your access to household appliances, and worse, your interests? One woman recently shared a concerning story about this on Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my boyfriend he crossed a line in front of his son?

My boyfriend and I live together and were hanging out in the living room while he was gaming, which he usually does almost every night.

At some point he stopped playing and was mostly looking at his phone, so I asked if I could have the controller because I wanted to watch something for the evening.

He games a lot, so I figured it wasn’t a huge deal. He said “yeah, soon”.

And this is a grown man responding?

After a while, instead of giving me the controller, he handed it to his 11-year-old son so they could play together.

I texted him (because I didn’t want to make it awkward in front of his son) saying, “Hey I told you I wanted the controller haha 🥹”.

He ignored the text and went to make popcorn.

This is already not sounding like a great dynamic.

Later I quietly told him to check his messages because again, I didn’t want his son thinking any tension was his fault.

My boyfriend then said, “I told you me and my son were going to try this new game,” except he never actually told me that.

I just said okay, but reminded him I’d asked first.

Off the bat, they sound deeply unhealthy for each other.

At that point he started making annoyed facial expressions at me, and I told him to stop.

Then he asked if I wanted popcorn and I said “no”.

I’ll admit I sounded irritated by then.

As anyone would.

He immediately corrected me and said I should say “no thank you,” not just “no”.

I just said no again because I was already a bit annoyed at this point.

Then, in front of his son, he said I was badly raised.

Does this man have any redeeming qualities?

I was shocked and asked if he was serious and he doubled down, saying yes, because not saying thank you means someone was badly raised.

Then he looked at his son and basically asked him to agree with him.

That honestly hurt and felt humiliating, especially in front of his child.

He’s already setting a horrible example for his son.

I moved to the other side of the room because I was upset.

Later that evening I tried to explain that what he said was really disrespectful, especially saying it in front of his son, but he was pissed and told me I’m too sensitive and that he “didn’t mean it in a bad way”.

Then instead of talking it through, he went to sleep in his son’s room, and now I’m sitting here wondering if I overreacted. AITA?

Oh boy, the new game isn’t the only thing getting played here. Let’s see what the Reddit community chimed in with.

The comments unanimously agreed this relationship needed to end.



And were baffled by the absurdity of the argument.



Others pointed out the long term damage that could be caused.



If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who got family pushback after gifting jewelry to her stepdaughter.

And didn’t mince words about the boyfriend’s character.



But someone did propose a practical solution.



There’s only one controller in this situation and it’s not for a video game…