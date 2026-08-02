“They Want You Terrified”: Worker Exposes the Subtle Red Flags of a Belittling, Toxic Boss

Getting to know someone who will be your boss before you hire them can save you a ton of headaches and heartaches.

Keep reading for vital red flags to look out for in potential bosses.

They take your intelligence as a personal attack Narcissistic bosses are such egotistical control freaks that they cannot stand it when you demonstrate intelligence. When you have a clever idea or opinion.

It’s so bizarre to me. I don’t understand what narcs gain from acting this way.

Even when you DO YOUR JOB. They take it as a personal attack or affront, as if you’re doing it “to” them somehow, shoving your knowledge and abilities in their face, when literally all you’re doing is…your job. What you’re paid to do. Narcs expect you to dumb yourself down at every turn and let them have the spotlight (even when they don’t know what they’re talking about).

I found that the non-profit world is full of people like this. I had to walk on eggshells.

If you fail to do this, they’re going to turn you into an enemy and attack you just for having a brain and daring to open your mouth. They treat you like you’re full of yourself, rude, and selfish. It’s ridiculous.

Here is what folks are talking about.

It’s wild how ferociously insecure they are.

This is satisfying. They tend to end themselves, so don’t sweat it!

My heart goes out to this person. This is why you need to leave ASAP.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about an employee who decided to push back against time micromanagement.

“Keep your enemies closer.”

Dehumanizing people is a hobby for them.

Fed-up worker explains the futility of trying to make a job with a narc boss work.

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