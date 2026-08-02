August 2, 2026 at 12:20 pm

“They Want You Terrified”: Worker Exposes the Subtle Red Flags of a Belittling, Toxic Boss

by Ashley Ashbee

Depressed woman sprawled out on table

Pexels

Getting to know someone who will be your boss before you hire them can save you a ton of headaches and heartaches.

Keep reading for vital red flags to look out for in potential bosses.

They take your intelligence as a personal attack

Narcissistic bosses are such egotistical control freaks that they cannot stand it when you demonstrate intelligence. When you have a clever idea or opinion.

It’s so bizarre to me. I don’t understand what narcs gain from acting this way.

Even when you DO YOUR JOB.

They take it as a personal attack or affront, as if you’re doing it “to” them somehow, shoving your knowledge and abilities in their face, when literally all you’re doing is…your job. What you’re paid to do.

Narcs expect you to dumb yourself down at every turn and let them have the spotlight (even when they don’t know what they’re talking about).

I found that the non-profit world is full of people like this. I had to walk on eggshells.

If you fail to do this, they’re going to turn you into an enemy and attack you just for having a brain and daring to open your mouth.

They treat you like you’re full of yourself, rude, and selfish.

It’s ridiculous.

Here is what folks are talking about.

It’s wild how ferociously insecure they are.

Screenshot 2026 08 01 at 6.21.38 AM They Want You Terrified: Worker Exposes the Subtle Red Flags of a Belittling, Toxic Boss

This is satisfying. They tend to end themselves, so don’t sweat it!

Screenshot 2026 08 01 at 6.22.07 AM They Want You Terrified: Worker Exposes the Subtle Red Flags of a Belittling, Toxic Boss

My heart goes out to this person. This is why you need to leave ASAP.

Screenshot 2026 08 01 at 6.22.47 AM They Want You Terrified: Worker Exposes the Subtle Red Flags of a Belittling, Toxic Boss

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about an employee who decided to push back against time micromanagement.

“Keep your enemies closer.”

Screenshot 2026 08 01 at 6.23.05 AM They Want You Terrified: Worker Exposes the Subtle Red Flags of a Belittling, Toxic Boss

Dehumanizing people is a hobby for them.

Screenshot 2026 08 01 at 6.23.38 AM They Want You Terrified: Worker Exposes the Subtle Red Flags of a Belittling, Toxic Boss

Fed-up worker explains the futility of trying to make a job with a narc boss work.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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