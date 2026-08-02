Her Depression Has Led Her to Change Jobs Multiple Times — She’s Worried Her Mom Will Tell the Neighbors

Some people get a job and work at the same company for decades until they retire. Other people switch jobs a few times throughout their career. Then there are people like the woman in this story who seem to have trouble keep a job for very long.

In this woman’s situation, it’s not like she’s a bad employee who keeps getting fired. Instead, she has mental health issues, including depression, that make it hard for her to stay at one job very long before she decides to quit.

She may have finally found a job that she enjoys, and she’s hoping to stick it out longer this time. However, she doesn’t want her mom gossiping about her to the neighbors. Is that too much to ask?

For her mom, it just might be.

Let’s read the whole story.

AIO if I (24F) tell my mom to stop telling our neighbor my business? I’ve had a rough time the past couple years keeping a job. I’ve struggled with depression and anxiety since I was 15. Which mental illness is not something my mom has ever really taken seriously despite her own mental illnesses. I’ll admit I have left jobs impulsively which I regret. All retail jobs but Ive gotten new ones fairly quickly. This is because I can never see myself working retail forever.

It sounds like she’s enjoys being a driver more than working retail.

This past year I worked as an Amazon driver and it was the second longest job I’ve ever had. I actually enjoyed being outside and active, it did wonders for my depression. But again I quit after burning myself out. It was the most money I’ve ever made, I instantly regretted it. After that I tried working at the Amazon warehouse and absolutely hated it and then this year I got a job at USPS. Which my mom was absolutely ecstatic about. She was telling literally everyone we knew;family and our neighbor mostly.

Her mom sounds like a gossip.

She has a bad habit of telling my business to my neighbor especially regarding my jobs. My neighbor has not worked in over 40 years. After about 5 months at USPS I couldn’t see myself working there forever like everyone who works there does. And it was only a part time position for a lower pay than Amazon. I knew from the start I wasn’t going to last but tried to stick it out as long as I could.

She got the Amazon job back! Wonderful!

Thankfully when I left Amazon I left on good terms with my dispatch and transitioned smoothly from USPS back to Amazon. I told my mom after I did my training and she seemed happy for me. I told her I’d be able to send her more money for rent and utilities and she was glad. (And I will do better at keeping my work life balance stable)

She knows her mom has been gossiping again.

Fast forward to now, it’s been a week since I started working as a driver again. I just got back from doing laundry and walked over to my mom and neighbor who were outside chatting. There was also my neighbors friend who I have never seen before outside and another neighbor I have never spoken to sitting off to the side. I say hello to everyone and the first thing my neighbor says is “girl, you need to stay at one job.” Immediately I’m irked because I know my mom was talking about me to her and by extension the other two people who I don’t know.

She’s pretty frustrated with her mom.

I just laughed and said “I know.” And stood around while my mom complained about our broken washer and dryer (which I told her I would buy for the house when I get my first couple paychecks) and how both our cars are out of commission. By that point I quietly said bye then left. It’s upsetting to think that my mom would complain (because my mom actually loves to complain every day) to my neighbor about me leaving my jobs but she wouldn’t talk to me about it. The last time we had a talk about it I mentioned my depression and she just said when she gets depressed and has to work she “sucks it up” and goes anyways.

She wants to tell her mom how she feels.

I’ve never been able to talk to her about my mental health. But now that I have my Amazon job back, I want to be serious like I was the last time and save to get out of here hopefully by the end of the year. I want to tell her to stop telling my business to our neighbors that I don’t know (and honestly who she doesn’t know either) but I don’t want to start an argument. The past few years have been stressful as is.

Her mom is gossiping about her, and that’s not okay. That said, she really should try to keep the Amazon job this time. It sounds like she actually likes this job.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person tells her what to say to her mom.

Another person thinks she needs therapy and medication.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who got family pushback after gifting jewelry to her stepdaughter.

This might work.

She should put her mom on an information diet. The less she knows, the less she has to gossip about. Or, if she wants to be petty, she could make up things to tell her mom and see if she spreads the gossip to the neighbors. That would be interesting!

Either way, I really hope she sticks it out at this job.

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