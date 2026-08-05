Woman Confronts Roommate After She Gives Away Parking Permit Without Permission

Respecting shared property is essential in roommate situations.

The following story is about a woman who discovered that her roommate gave away her parking permit to a friend without asking.

She was shocked because it put her car at risk.

With strict towing rules in their apartment complex, the situation quickly became stressful.

Tensions ensued, and things got awkward fast when she demanded it back.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for demanding my parking permit back after my roommate gave it to her friend? I live with a roommate in an apartment complex where parking is strictly permit only. Each apartment gets two permits. One is for me and one is for her. If a car is parked in the resident lot during the day or night without a permit, it can get towed. This is not just an empty threat. Cars have already been towed here.

This woman couldn’t find her parking permit.

My permit is usually in a small tray by the door. I sometimes switch it between my car and my work rental. Last Saturday, I came home after my shift. I could not find the permit. At first, I thought I had dropped it in the car. Then, I texted my roommate to ask if she had seen it. She replied that she gave it to her friend for the night.

She was shocked that her roommate lent it to her friend without asking.

I was shocked. I asked why she gave away my permit specifically and why she did not text me. She said she thought I would be staying at my parents’ place overnight as usual. And that the permit was just lying there. She said she used her own permit for her car. I had not told her I would not be home. I asked why she took something that was not hers. I demanded she had to return the permit right away.

She refused to park at the grocery store parking lot.

She replied that they had already left for dinner downtown. She said it would be super awkward to ask her friend to come back. She then suggested I park at the grocery store until morning. I refused. Drunk people usually pass through there. They could easily hit my car. I told her I would not risk my car.

Her roommate’s friend looked annoyed when she returned the permit.

She had given away my property without asking. In the end, they came back 40 minutes later. They handed over the permit and looked annoyed. I said sorry and explained why I needed that permit. I said that my roommate handed it out without even asking me anything. My roommate is now saying that I made a big deal out of a small favor. She said I humiliated her in front of a good friend.

Now, she’s wondering is she was in the wrong.

Maybe I could have thought of other options. It bothers me that my parking permit, the risk of getting towed, or my car being damaged became something she could just use as she pleased. She decided I would not be there. AITA?

How can OP be the jerk if it was her roommate who gave away her parking permit without asking permission?

OP had every right to be upset since it directly put her car at risk and wasn’t even discussed beforehand.

It’s unfortunate she felt embarrassed, but there was nothing wrong with how she reacted or with her demanding her property back.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

People are saying the same thing.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

Borrowing someone else’s property without permission is never just a small favor.

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