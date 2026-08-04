“You Dropped This”: Edinburgh Visitor Returns Littered Bottle, Sparking Outraged Family Meltdown

Some people get far more upset about being called out than they do about what they actually did.

One visitor saw that while admiring the Witches’ Well in Edinburgh with his partner.

Then, suddenly, a man nearby tossed a plastic bottle onto the landmark and started to walk away.

So, the visitor picked it up and handed it back to him.

Instead of looking embarrassed, the man began shouting and demanding to know whether he worked for the council.

Read on to see how it all happened.

AITA for returning someone’s litter? The other day, my partner and I were admiring a small local landmark (Witches’ Well, Edinburgh) when a middle-aged man with his family tossed his plastic water bottle on it and turned away. I picked it up and offered it back to him. In his confusion, he accepted it, and I returned to admiring the landmark. In this crowded area, he began shouting at me, “ARE YOU PART OF COUNCIL? ARE YOU PART OF THE COUNCIL? ARE YOU PART OF THE COUNCIL?”

The guy just kept repeating the same thing.

“I’d just rather you didn’t litter,” I replied. He continued to repeat his question until he realized I wasn’t scared of him and turned away. He seemed so mad and red-faced in front of his family, and I was quite embarrassed for him. AITA?

Yikes! Situations like that are always hard to judge.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think.

This reader wishes more people could be like that.

That doesn’t sound like a fun time.

Here’s someone who doesn’t see how they could ever be wrong.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a frustrated tenant whose landlord says she can only move out with her roommate.

According to this comment, it’s best to clean up after yourself.

Calling someone out like this can be scary because there is no telling how they will react.

Sometimes, walking away is the safest choice, especially when the other person starts getting aggressive.

Still, it’s good that he refused to let someone leave trash on a local landmark.

Hopefully, the man thinks twice before littering there again.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about neighbors who intentionally tank an open house sale because they want to buy the property themselves. Read Story →