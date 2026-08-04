“Get Your Stuff Out”: Daughter Escalates Fight After Mom Tries to Repurpose Her Childhood Bedroom

There’s a difference between reclaiming space and giving someone an impossible deadline to accommodate that change.

In this story, one young woman had that exact argument with her mom. Having moved two hours away two years ago, she still had furniture, unsorted boxes, and various belongings left behind in her childhood bedroom.

So when her mom announced plans to convert the space into a craft room, she gave her only two weeks to retrieve everything, threatening to donate or relocate her belongings without further input if she didn’t meet that timeline.

Now, facing accusations of ingratitude and pressure from her dad to simply comply, she’s at a loss for what to do next.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my mum I don’t want her to redecorate my old bedroom while I still have stuff in it? I am 24 and moved out two years ago to a city about two hours from my parents. I still have a fair amount of stuff in my old bedroom, some furniture I could not take, boxes of things I have not sorted through yet, and general belongings I have been meaning to collect gradually.

But lately, her mother wants to make some big changes to the house.

Last week my mum called and told me she had decided to turn my bedroom into a craft room. She has been doing more sewing and painting recently and wants a dedicated space for it. Completely reasonable thing to want.

Her mother’s methods, however, is what she couldn’t get behind.

What was not reasonable was that she told me I had two weeks to collect everything or she would be putting it in the garage or donating whatever she felt like donating. I told her two weeks was not enough notice for me to organise a trip, hire a van, and sort through years of belongings. I asked for six weeks minimum and she said that was too long and she had already ordered a shelving unit.

So the two begin to argue back and forth.

I said she should have spoken to me before ordering anything and that I was not comfortable with her donating my belongings without my input. She said it had been two years and I needed to accept that it was her house and her space and she could do what she wanted with it.

She and her mom just don’t see eye to eye on this at all.

I said I agreed it was her house but those were my belongings and two weeks was not a reasonable timeframe to deal with them. She told my dad I was being ungrateful and he called me later asking me to just sort it out quickly to keep the peace. AITA?

This conflict has been brewing for a long time now.

What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe this woman needs to recognize that her mom has a point.

Fights like these usually have a fair amount of buildup.

If she really cares about her stuff, it’s time to make it a priority.

This user sees both sides of this situation.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who got family pushback after gifting jewelry to her stepdaughter.

This story was a prime example of a reasonable request colliding with an unreasonable execution.

Two weeks is a tight deadline, especially considering the young woman now lives hours from home. But at the same time, it’s clear her mother has wanted to reclaim this space for quite some time now.

It’s also worth considering that this woman was clearly open to giving her mother what she wanted, but the biggest problem was they weren’t on the same timeline at all.

If they want to get anything done, it’s time to stop the yelling and actually start communicating.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a single person who is dumbfounded when her friends insist couples count as one person when splitting a check. Read Story →