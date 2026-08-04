August 4, 2026 at 9:15 am

“Get Your Stuff Out”: Daughter Escalates Fight After Mom Tries to Repurpose Her Childhood Bedroom

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman looking through a box

Pexels/Reddit

There’s a difference between reclaiming space and giving someone an impossible deadline to accommodate that change.

In this story, one young woman had that exact argument with her mom. Having moved two hours away two years ago, she still had furniture, unsorted boxes, and various belongings left behind in her childhood bedroom.

So when her mom announced plans to convert the space into a craft room, she gave her only two weeks to retrieve everything, threatening to donate or relocate her belongings without further input if she didn’t meet that timeline.

Now, facing accusations of ingratitude and pressure from her dad to simply comply, she’s at a loss for what to do next.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my mum I don’t want her to redecorate my old bedroom while I still have stuff in it?

I am 24 and moved out two years ago to a city about two hours from my parents.

I still have a fair amount of stuff in my old bedroom, some furniture I could not take, boxes of things I have not sorted through yet, and general belongings I have been meaning to collect gradually.

But lately, her mother wants to make some big changes to the house.

Last week my mum called and told me she had decided to turn my bedroom into a craft room. She has been doing more sewing and painting recently and wants a dedicated space for it.

Completely reasonable thing to want.

Her mother’s methods, however, is what she couldn’t get behind.

What was not reasonable was that she told me I had two weeks to collect everything or she would be putting it in the garage or donating whatever she felt like donating.

I told her two weeks was not enough notice for me to organise a trip, hire a van, and sort through years of belongings. I asked for six weeks minimum and she said that was too long and she had already ordered a shelving unit.

So the two begin to argue back and forth.

I said she should have spoken to me before ordering anything and that I was not comfortable with her donating my belongings without my input.

She said it had been two years and I needed to accept that it was her house and her space and she could do what she wanted with it.

She and her mom just don’t see eye to eye on this at all.

I said I agreed it was her house but those were my belongings and two weeks was not a reasonable timeframe to deal with them.

She told my dad I was being ungrateful and he called me later asking me to just sort it out quickly to keep the peace.

AITA?

This conflict has been brewing for a long time now.

What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe this woman needs to recognize that her mom has a point.

Screenshot 2026 08 03 at 12.14.53 PM Get Your Stuff Out: Daughter Escalates Fight After Mom Tries to Repurpose Her Childhood Bedroom

Fights like these usually have a fair amount of buildup.

Screenshot 2026 08 03 at 12.15.53 PM Get Your Stuff Out: Daughter Escalates Fight After Mom Tries to Repurpose Her Childhood Bedroom

If she really cares about her stuff, it’s time to make it a priority.

Screenshot 2026 08 03 at 12.16.44 PM Get Your Stuff Out: Daughter Escalates Fight After Mom Tries to Repurpose Her Childhood Bedroom

This user sees both sides of this situation.

Screenshot 2026 08 03 at 12.18.00 PM Get Your Stuff Out: Daughter Escalates Fight After Mom Tries to Repurpose Her Childhood Bedroom

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who got family pushback after gifting jewelry to her stepdaughter.

This story was a prime example of a reasonable request colliding with an unreasonable execution.

Two weeks is a tight deadline, especially considering the young woman now lives hours from home. But at the same time, it’s clear her mother has wanted to reclaim this space for quite some time now.

It’s also worth considering that this woman was clearly open to giving her mother what she wanted, but the biggest problem was they weren’t on the same timeline at all.

If they want to get anything done, it’s time to stop the yelling and actually start communicating.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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