A 17-Year-Old Accidentally Bumped Into His Neighbor And Apologized, But Her Son Later Attacked Him From Behind And Knocked Him Unconscious

It’s one thing to argue with a neighbor, but it’s a whole different ballgame when someone decides to get violent.

For one 17-year-old boy, that’s exactly what happened after he accidentally bumped into someone near his home.

Even though he apologized right away, the woman kept yelling at him until her husband and 18-year-old son eventually came outside too.

Then, in the middle of the argument, the son allegedly punched him from behind and continued kicking him after he was knocked unconscious.

Unfortunately, to make matters worse, when they reported what happened to the police, they didn’t seem too concerned.

Read on to see exactly what’s been going on.

Need to teach my neighbour a lesson I (17M) got into a fight with my neighbour’s family. I bumped into an aunty, for which I apologised immediately, but she didn’t stop shouting and smearing me in front of the whole neighbourhood. It’s not something new. She has been doing this to our family for over a year now. What happened after that was, a minute later, her husband came rushing towards me and my mum, shouting and asking me to apologise. After 2 minutes of arguing, her son (18) slipped a punch into my face from behind, which knocked me out for a few seconds, but he didn’t stop there.

Apparently, the guy kept hitting him even though he was down.

As the neighbours say, he kept kicking me even when I was unconscious, being overconfident because of the support of his father. Even his father didn’t do anything, and when I regained consciousness, the father was standing in front of me, still arguing, while his mother pulled him back. Now, even if I wanted to, I couldn’t do anything, so they just went inside their home immediately. My father was at work. Even when my dad later came home from work, he didn’t go after them. The neighbour is a drinking junkie.

Frustrated, they tried calling the cops.

We filed a complaint, but nothing happened. The police just said, “Just call the police next time he fights you,” and when I talked about my safety, they just said that the case was not that serious as there was no bleeding. They still continue to taunt us, and I don’t know when those crazy dudes will harm me ’cause the uncle even threatened me, like, “There won’t be a second time.” The son is very cowardly, but his dad was there. I don’t wanna get beaten up by such a lowly, cowardly guy. Any advice as to how to beat him next time? (The son.) Or any kind of advice is welcome.

Oh no. Living near people like this is never fun.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit would handle it.

This person thinks he should start documenting everything.

According to this comment, you should always get checked out after an altercation.

These are thoughts from a former first responder.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got fed up with all of the cars parking illegally on his vacation land, so he had them all towed.

He should really consider what this person said.

This poor kid! No one should have to go through all that.

The neighbors sound like real pieces of work who need to be in trouble.

At this point, the best thing he can do is avoid them at all costs but document everything.

Sadly, situations like this rarely work out quickly, so it may take time. But he shouldn’t just give up and let them get away with it.

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