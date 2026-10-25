A Man Berated a Woman for Failing to Bring Her Dog to His Wife’s Surprise Party—Sparking a Bizarre Interpersonal Clash

Folks, the story you’re about to read is WEIRD.

It’s a real head-scratcher that involves a woman, her dog, her friend, and her friend’s husband…

And that’s all I’m gonna say about it because I want to go in fresh without any more knowledge!

Read on and find out why there was some conflict going on between these folks.

Start now!

AITA for not apologising to my friend’s husband? “One of my friends (let’s call her A) recently turned 30, and her husband (let’s call him B) threw her a surprise party and invited all her close friends and family (about 40-50 people) to their pool house. I (33F) was invited along with rest of our group by B. I have a dog, and I sometimes take him to parties if I have an okay from the host or else I make other arrangements. Since this was a surprise party and I could not reach out to my friend, I decided to not take my dog. My husband agreed to work from home that day, so I am good. On the day of the party, I picked up rest of the friends and drove to the venue which is about a 30 minute drive from where I stay. A was thrilled meeting all of the guests and the party was going good.

Huh…?

B pulled me aside during the party, and asked me where my dog was. I told him that he was at home, and that I did not know he expected my dog to be here. He seemed mad and just walked away. I thought that was the end of it. B also gifted a diamond ring to mark the milestone and A was super duper happy with everything. Sometime later, A joined our group at the table and while we were chatting, B came and just announced that I ruined the party by not bringing my dog. He then showed everyone some pictures of dogs who were ring bearers and he was hoping my dog would be one.

This is really weird…

I told him that I was not made aware of this plan at all, and I was not told to even bring my dog. B never asked about my dog during the last few weeks we have been chatting. He said that I always bring my dog to their parties (which is not true). I literally listed the last 3 parties where I did not get my dog and he was silent for a second. Then he just shouted saying that I am a waste of energy and food and that I am not bringing anything to the party if my dog is not there. I was so hurt and embarrassed, and just shouted even more loudly and asked him to shut up. I turned to A, and told her that her husband is a jerk and he doesn’t know how to treat guests or plan parties.

Wow!

At this point, A got up and pulled B into the house. She returned a few minutes later and apologised profusely on behalf of B for his comments and behaviour. She also mentioned that I as well need to apologise to B for shouting and calling him a jerk in front of everyone. I was already mad and was really not in a mood to apologise at all. I gave my car keys to my friends and left in an Uber.

Really?

I explained everything to my husband. He said I should have been more understanding since B is already under a lot of stress planning this party. My friends next day came home to return my car and told the same. I started thinking and feeling guilty. So I left a message to A apologising for ruining her party, but did not offer any apology to B. AITA for not apologising to my friend’s husband?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user was shocked.

This individual spoke up.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

How weird was this?!?!

Her friend’s husband sounds like he has a few screws loose!

This guy was WAY out of line!