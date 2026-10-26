A Man Got Upset With His Friend For Not Defending Him When Another Acquaintance Got Mad At Him

Are you ready to dig in to a story about a group of friends who have a whole lot of drama going on?!?!

Well, you’re in the right place!

Because there’s no shortage of it going on with these folks.

And I’m gonna go on the record right now and say that these folks sound pretty darn immature…

And perhaps you’ll agree with me!

Read on and check out what this guy had to say about a friend of his who is mad at him over something that sounds pretty darn ridiculous.

AITA for not defending my friend? “I (M35) recently introduced some friends to another group of friends of mine in Discord. We play games a lot so I decided to invite everyone to play something together. Everybody got along since both groups are pretty chill and have similar interests. But one day I was on a call with Patrick (M37) from the original group and Ana (F29) from the new group. We were just talking and Ana was telling us of some health problems she had. She said she was taking a couple of anti inflammatory meds (I do not recall what they were) but said that they weren’t helping her much.

He was trying to help her out…

Patrick is a nurse so he was asking questions about it, trying to understand what was her diagnosis and what medication was prescribed to her. He then warned her that taking those meds together could be a problem. We kept talking about it for a while, then moved on to other topics. It all seemed pretty fine to me at the time. A couple of weeks later Ana sent him a DM saying that something he said that night really upset her. Said that he assumed she was taking both meds at the same time, while she was only taking one if the other didn’t have any effect.

Ummm, okay…

Then she said “with due respect, if we were in a consult I would not go back to see you again.” She has some bad history with doctors giving the wrong diagnosis and her mom died recently, but Patrick couldn’t have known that. After getting this message, he posted a screenshot in our original friend group chat (without any of the friends i introduced) and he was FUMING.

This didn’t go over well…

He said “I don’t even know her. I tried to help her and warn about the risks and she sends me that? I’m glad I don’t know her so I can just block her. And I kicked her from the server so I don’t have to talk to her again” I was surprised by how angry he got, so I said “it’s her opinion, what can you do? But it’s kinda lame to expose her on here”. He got angrier and said “I couldn’t care less about it because I don’t know her and did not give her liberty to speak to me like that, she can shove her opinion you know where. Now you’ll excuse me but I’m so angry I’ll end up saying stuff I shouldn’t” I responded “yeah you better go, you did enough today” I know it was a jerk move but I was annoyed that he exposed a private message and was talking trash about my friend.

This whole thing BLEW UP.

He then said “do not provoke me, you are just saying that because you are on her side. and if you didn’t like what i said then screw you, too”. I wasn’t exactly on her said. To be fair, he didn’t do anything wrong on the call. He was really just trying to help her. I do think she should not have sent him a DM. At least she should’ve talked to me first because I know both of them pretty well and I’m sure this was just a misunderstanding on her part. But his anger and how he spoke annoyed me so much that I just gave up on trying to say anything else. He took that as if I was on her side. The next day he tried to speak to me as if nothing happened but i just ignored him. AITA?”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said they all SUCK.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

And another individual spoke up.

It sounds like his friend needs to grow up a bit, don’t you think?

I sure do!

Come on man!

All of these people sound VERY dramatic…