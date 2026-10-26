A Teenager Refused to Attend His Dad and Stepmom’s Neighborhood Block Party—And Triggered an Explosive Blended-Family Standoff

Imagine being a teenager, and you just moved to a new neighborhood with your dad and stepmom. If they decided to throw a party for the new neighbors, would you be happy to attend, or would you rather do you own thing?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this situation, and he has very good reasons for not wanting to attend this party. He really hates his dad and stepmom, and it’s not hard to understand why when you hear about his past.

Yet, his dad still wants him to attend the party. Should he?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for refusing to attend a neighborhood party at my house? I (17m) still live with my dad. He and his wife moved to a new neighborhood recently and they decided they wanna throw a party to get to know the neighbors. I don’t want to be because I know questions will come up about my “family” and the last time I was put in that position, a couple of years ago, I was so mad about them forcing me to attend a party with them that I brought up the fact my dad’s wife hated my mom for years, longer than my parents knew each other and longer than she knew my dad, and how dad and her had an affair while my mom was dying from breast cancer. I was 9 when my mom died and I found out about dad and his wife because he brought her into the house when mom was near the end of her life and the two of them were being gross together. My mom would never have given her blessing for that. She hated that woman just as much as that woman hated her.

His relationship with his dad changed forever.

I have never forgiven my dad or looked at him in a positive light since. When mom died I tried so hard to get put in foster care rather than live with them, but it didn’t work. We ended up moving away a few weeks after mom died because the judgement they faced back home.

The stepmom wants to be accepted.

She tried to play the role of super “mom” to me. Trying to be SO involved in my life. But I never accepted her or given her a chance. They talked about adoption but quickly scrapped that idea because they were told I would be spoken to since I was 10 before they got married.

He has half siblings too.

They have two kids together now and that didn’t soften me to them. I don’t blame the kids. But am I close to them? Nah. I make it a point to keep my distance because I won’t stick around and I won’t want a relationship with them and to keep my dad and his wife in my life as an adult, even if only occasionally for my half siblings. A relationship with my half siblings is not important enough to have any contact with those two.

It didn’t go well the last time he was forced to attend a party.

After the incident of me telling people about the affair, I was grounded for so long, we had all kinds of therapy and I stuck to my word about hating them and finding them both disgusting. But my life was also miserable because I was grounded, had everything taken from me for weeks. I was offered a shorter sentence if I told her I loved her but I wasn’t going to lie, couldn’t say the words. So it was almost 9 weeks of hell. And they ended up being judged by some more people.

OP does not want to attend this party.

So this time I’m refusing to attend and my dad is furious. He told me questions will be asked. I said if I’m there questions will get answered and I won’t hold back on how I feel about them or what they did. He told me to let it go after 8 years.

OP is not backing down.

And I told him that’ll never happen. I told him I don’t want to pretend we’re a family when the truth is I’m ashamed to be his son. He told me he still can’t let those questions about why I’m not there get answered and I’ll upset my half siblings by making this another fight. I told him I’ll work and he can say that but he was still saying not good enough. AITA?

He’s protecting himself and his family by not attending the party. He knows it won’t end well. I’m honestly surprised his dad wants him to attend after what happened at the last party.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person knows what the dad really cares about, and it’s not his son.

Here’s a suggestion of what to say to his dad.

This person knows the parents are awful.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

This is a good question.

His dad is being unrealistic. If he wants to play fake happy family, he’ll have an easier time doing that if his son isn’t there. If it makes him feel better, he can come up with an excuse, like saying his son has to work, but really, it will be better for all of them if he doesn’t attend the party.

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