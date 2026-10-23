A Teenager Took On Two Summer Jobs to Save Money—Then One Supervisor Refused to Respect His Other Schedule

Imagine juggling two summer jobs, one with a regular 9-5 schedule and the other with lots of scheduling options including nights and weekends. You’d think it would be entirely possible to work during the day at one job and the night shift at another job, that is, if you can find enough time to sleep.

In this story, one teenager tried to juggle two jobs, and it would’ve worked out if the supervisor had been more accommodating. Instead, she gave the employee an ultimatum.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

supervisor causes worker to quit due to awful logic My first job after I graduated high school was working at a grocery store. Part time, minimum wage, no benefits, awful schedule. This story happened before I started college in the fall, so I had only time to work and make money. This story is 7 years old.

OP had a lot of time to work.

While I was there, there was a period of some people quitting and they struggled to get more employees to fill the gap. I wanted more hours and I went from 16 hours to 28-32 a week. My schedule was clear and I had nothing to do besides work and I definitely wanted drinking money for when I got to college later. At that wage, it still wasn’t enough so I figured I’d look for a second job.

OP was honest with her supervisor.

I soon landed a job that was full time (coca cola distributor) and told my supervisor that I got a second job and I could only work certain hours/days since I would be working elsewhere (typical weekdays w/ OT occasionally). There was plenty of shift times to accommodate the change and I was mostly working night shifts/weekends at the grocery store. This was fine for the first week, until there was a schedule conflict on one of the shifts and I told my supervisor I was unable to work a shift due to my other job and I needed them to switch the shift with someone else.

The supervisor was not accommodating.

Supervisor countered my request stating that they refused to work around another job’s schedule and was concerned I would be working “too much at a young age” so they told me I could not work both jobs. I quit on the spot with no notice given because I was already working two jobs and unable to work at both, according to her. Her reaction was that I could absolutely NOT just quit and that I HAD to give two weeks notice. My response: you told me I could not work both jobs and I have to work there next Tuesday when you scheduled me, so no, I do not think I will.

I assume the supervisor thought OP would quit the other job and continue to work at the grocery store. She was proven wrong!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is good recap of what happened.

Another person wonders if she got it in writing.

This is a good point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who got annoyed with a group of friends who insisted on returning their items separately.

Another person points out a double standard.

She made the right decision. Her supervisor clearly didn’t expect her to quit on the spot, but the other job was the better job. If the supervisor doesn’t want to schedule her for nights and weekends, that’s on her.

Don’t dare your employees to quit because they just might.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story customer wants a refund for his faulty brakes, but an inspection finds the brakes aren’t the issue. Read Story →