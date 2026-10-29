A Woman Is Ready to Confront the Houseguests Exploiting Her Elderly Parents—And Thanksgiving May Be Her Only Chance to Strike

There’s a big difference between accepting someone’s help and taking advantage of them.

Unfortunately, for one woman, that’s exactly what happened after her elderly parents took in two people whose apartment flooded.

Rather than show any gratitude, the guests started demanding rides and complaining whenever the couple had visitors.

Then, things got even worse when they accused the couple’s other daughter of stealing their pants and insisted her mom search everyone’s belongings.

Now, the family wants them out, but the parents are too scared to say so, leaving her wondering what to do next.

Read on for the full story.

My parents are being used My parents opened their home to my sister’s coworker and their roommate, who had their apartment flooded. They’re the worst roommates ever and are taking full advantage of my elderly parents. They make my dad drive them wherever they want to go but won’t agree to his schedule. They make demands and eat all their food. They told my parents that they don’t appreciate my parents having any visitors over.

And then there are the accusations.

They also accused my sister, who visited, of stealing their pants? And made my mom check everyone’s things for the pants.

These people don’t pay rent or even thank my parents. We want them gone, but my parents are too scared to kick them out. We have Thanksgiving (this weekend in Canada) coming up, and if they are there, I’m going to say something to them. What would you do/say?

Wow! It’s crazy that people would act like that in someone else’s house.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit would do if they were faced with this problem.

This person’s mother was a pushover for years.

The local police may be a good place to start.

Some people don’t like to involve these types of agencies, but it could be a place to turn.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got fed up with all of the cars parking illegally on his vacation land, so he had them all towed.

Good thought, but it may not be this easy.

That’s no way to repay someone for a favor.

In fact, these people should really be ashamed of themselves.

At this point, the family should sit down with the parents and help them make a plan to get those people out.

And if they’re afraid to have that conversation alone, their children should be there to back them up. Either way, they cannot allow this to continue.

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