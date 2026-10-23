Dad Leaves Her $20,000, But Now He Says She Has To Split The Money With Her Brother

Have you ever thought about looking up your name on your state’s unclaimed property website to see if there’s anything listed under your name?

After reading this story, you might consider it! I know I am!

This woman realized that she actually had unclaimed money left to her by her dad. Ironically, her dad has no memory of this and assumes it must be a scam.

Now, she’s wondering if it’s wrong not to share.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for keeping all the money for myself? I came across my state’s Unclaimed Property website several months ago and I searched myself. I found that I had $20,000 that my father left to me in the early 1990’s as a tax free gift that became legally mine over 10 years (when I turned 18). When I discovered this, I told my dad and brother (who work together and are very close) and they both did not believe me. They thought it was a scam and, I quote, “there is no way this money exists”. They thought that I was being risky by even looking into it because I had to give my social security number.

But it wasn’t a scam.

Against their judgement, I persisted with a application, wrote a long letter, dug up my birth certificate, and found old documents from houses that we lived at when I was small child. (I needed all of this to validate my claim to the money). Over the next few months, I waited and followed up while the application was processed. I found out that I was approved and there is a check coming, and they are now insisting that I split the money with my brother. My dad has said that it’s his money (since it was a gift from him many years ago) and that I’m being selfish.

OP does not want to share the money.

I don’t think I should have to split the money. Legally, it is 100% my money. Also, my husband and I are looking to buy a house soon (at my dads insistence…) and I could really use the money, as opposed to my brother who is a few years younger, single, etc. AITA?

Her dad left her the money but somehow forgot it existed. It’s not his money. It’s her money, and she doesn’t have to share it.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

It is odd.

This is a good suggestion.

You never know. Her brother should try doing this.

Nobody thinks she has to share.

It’s her money, not her dad’s, and certainly not her brother’s. She doesn’t need to share it with anyone.

I like the suggestion of telling her brother to see if he has any unclaimed property. It would be crazy if he also had $20,000 waiting for him.

Her family is being unreasonable.

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