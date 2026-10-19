He Took Over All the Household Laundry in Retirement—Until He Folded Every Single Article of Her Clothing Inside Out

In marriage, it’s a good idea to agree on a fair way to split up the household chores.

In this story, one man is retired, but his wife still works part time. Because of that, he has started doing all of the laundry.

He doesn’t seem to mind doing the laundry, but he is annoyed with his wife about a few, shall we say, quirks she has when it comes to doing laundry.

Instead of arguing about it, he found a simple way to annoy her back.

Let’s read all about it.

You want me to do the laundry I have always done my fair share of the laundry, but I recently retired (wife still works part time) and am now expected to do it all. And, since my wife “saw this somewhere”, she has decided to turn all of her articles of clothing inside out to wash (just hers, not mine).

This doesn’t sound like a good way of doing things.

When she does turn the laundry over, she dumps the entire contents of the dryer on to the top of the dryer and cleans the lint screen out, dropping the lint on/around the warm clothes. Then she moves on with her day. When I fold/process the dried clothes, I have been folding and stacking them, then making separate plies for her to put away (her own clothes… I put mine away).

Here’s how he gets his revenge.

She insisted on separate piles for her clothes (underwear, socks, shirts, workout tops, workout bottoms, pajamas, tops, shorts, pants, etc…) Since doing the inside out thing and the lint thing, I now fold her clothes inside out… into four piles… tops, bottoms, underwear, socks. And stick the lint into some article of her clothing as I fold it.

I’m all for turning laundry inside out before washing it and cleaning out the lint screen, but dumping lint on top of the clean clothes is rather bizarre.

His revenge is definitely going to annoy his wife. I think she might start folding her own clothes.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t think he should do this.

Another person thinks he needs to talk to his wife.

This person has a good way of describing what he’s actually doing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who moved her mom in after her dad passed, but doesn’t want to fill the role of a spouse.

Another person also washes clothes inside out.

His wife’s reaction is really what matters here. If it’s a one-time thing and she laughs about it, then they have a solid marriage. If he keeps doing this and she gets upset, he really needs to talk to her about why he’s doing this and then stop.

The lint thing is annoying, but I think it’s perfectly reasonable to wash clothes inside out.

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