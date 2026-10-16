Her Neighbors Stop and Stare Every Time She Leaves Her House—Until She Audited Yard Cam Telemetry and Porch Lighting

When you live in society, you learn some basic unwritten rules, including that you should not stare at people who you don’t know.

What would you do if your new neighbors would occasionally stop and stare at you in a really intense way, even though you had never talked to them before, and you weren’t doing anything out of the ordinary?

That is what was happening to the woman in this story, and it is really starting to creep her out a lot. She is afraid to even talk to them about it because they are acting so abnormally.

There is no doubt that they are behaving oddly, but I think confronting them (safely) is the only option. Read through the full story and see what you think

My Neighbors Will Not Stop Staring at Me and My Child So, for context, I’m a young single mom and I moved into my new place a few months ago in May.

This is really weird.

I noticed once that I had just parked my car and behind me, two neighbors, a man and a woman, not sure if they’re married, who’s side of the house is facing my car, were standing there staring at me. But it was not normal staring. They were like hunched in a corner staring at me almost as if they were trying to spy or like I was doing something wrong. That time, I actually thought I imagined it.

What is wrong with these people?

A couple months later, I go to park on the street (the street is usually where I park) and this time I parked somewhere I do not normally park because my usual spot was taken. This time, I was across from their house. So, I park and go to gather some things that were in the passenger seat, so I was sort of looking down and to the right side, when I turn back around to get out of my car, the man is all of a sudden standing right beside my car, literally in the middle of the street staring at me dead on.

It is easy to see why she was startled.

It was very startling and made me extremely uncomfortable. When I noticed him, he didn’t break his stare and watched me get out and walk away… It honestly really bothered me, being stared at is always something that bothers me. And, I was just confused as to why that was necessary. It was so intense and weird, and I do not know these people, have never done anything to them and do not owe them a thing.

Why is this only happening about once a month?

Its been about a month since that occurrence. Yesterday I go to park, and this time I’m parking in the spot behind the spot I usually park (there was someone parked where I usually park). This time its the woman thats there and she’s standing at the very edge of her driveway (I have no idea why). So, I go to turn around and park and she doesn’t only stare but fully follows my car with her eyes/head very interested in what I was doing, with a terrible look on her face, not friendly at all.

This is really disturbing behavior.

It made me so uncomfortable, and thats when I was like what the heck is their problem. So, after I did my 3 point turn, I waved at her while smiling, not to be nice but to tell her to I was aware of her, she gave me a weird nod, while keep her ugly and rude facial expression, and continued to watch me park my car. After I parked, I wanted to get the heck out of there, but I forced myself to stay in the car for a bit to relax before I got out because I’m not letting anyone force me out of my car.

She is going to have to confront her.

She kept staring even as I remained in my car. I think she might have looked away at some point, but I’m pretty sure as my daughter and I got out of the car she kept staring (I got things out of my trunk and tuned her out completely so not sure if she kept staring). I even went inside the house, and came back out to water plants on my front steps and she peaked her head up again when she noticed.

This is not normal behavior anywhere.

I tried to not let it bother me, but its now just making me feel like I can’t even exist in peace in my own neighborhood. I genuinely almost want to confront her because how is this okay or normal? I have a 6 year old and it made her uncomfortable too. I am a black woman who grew up here, in Canada, and this is just normally not normal behavior here no one does this. Its obviously ok to look at others but this level of staring is very confrontational for no reason.

Maybe it is time to talk to them.

My parents are African immigrants and growing up in this culture I’ve noticed alot of African people blatantly stare ALOT, and its made me so uncomfortable my entire life, I now tune people out completely when I go shopping or leave the house. But this I cannot tune out, obviously. These neighbors also seem to be African / or from a different culture so it could be that, but idk I need some real advice on what to do, because although I will say it doesnt happen too often, when it does happen, it makes me feel targeted and threatened and I just dont think its fair.

These people are definitely creepy, no doubt about that. Her first option is likely to just try to talk to them, even though it will be difficult.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this unusual and uncomfortable situation.

Hey, this might just work.

Creepy people are the worst.

Recording them is a great idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t care whether or not their neighbors hate their yard flamingos, because they aren’t subject to the HOA.

The police can’t really do much about this.

At the end of the day, there isn’t much she can do, but recording them doing it is a good idea. If she confronts them, it might help.

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