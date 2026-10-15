October 15, 2026 at 7:35 pm

HR Demanded $18 From An Employee For Missing A Session Nobody Mentioned, At An Appreciation Lunch He Thought Was Free

by Benjamin Cottrell

upset employee yelling

Pexels/Reddit

Appreciation is a lot less appreciated when it arrives with strings attached.

One employee showed up to a lunch her company said it was covering, enjoyed the food, and left for a client call his manager had scheduled.

The next thing he knew, HR was telling him he owed $18 for skipping a team-building session nobody had mentioned beforehand.

Three other coworkers were hit with the same bill, and one of them asked HR to show where the policy was written, which, of course, went unanswered.

The dollar amount wasn’t the point — the real cost was broken trust.

Keep reading for the full story.

My company is charging us for the free employee appreciation lunch

Our office had an employee appreciation lunch last Friday.

HR made a big deal about it being on the company and ordered food from a local restaurant.

But soon the truth began to be revealed.

Today, we got an email saying anyone who didn’t stay for the team-building session afterward has to pay $18 for their meal.

The session wasn’t mentioned in the original invite. I left after lunch because I had a client call, which my manager scheduled.

This put a bad taste in this employee’s mouth.

The $18 isn’t even the issue. I just find it ridiculous that a company can turn a thank-you into something you owe them for.

Three other people got the same email.

One of them replied asking where this policy was written, and HR hasn’t responded yet.

Sounds like employees aren’t drinking the Kool-Aid here.

What did Reddit think?

This reader shares what they think is really going on here.

Screenshot 2026 10 14 at 8.27.39 PM HR Demanded $18 From An Employee For Missing A Session Nobody Mentioned, At An Appreciation Lunch He Thought Was Free

These employees should stand their ground.

Screenshot 2026 10 14 at 8.29.19 PM HR Demanded $18 From An Employee For Missing A Session Nobody Mentioned, At An Appreciation Lunch He Thought Was Free

This behavior really isn’t good business practice.

Screenshot 2026 10 14 at 8.29.38 PM HR Demanded $18 From An Employee For Missing A Session Nobody Mentioned, At An Appreciation Lunch He Thought Was Free

It’s not only wrong, it’s also illegal.

Screenshot 2026 10 14 at 8.33.24 PM HR Demanded $18 From An Employee For Missing A Session Nobody Mentioned, At An Appreciation Lunch He Thought Was Free

This employee did exactly what a reasonable person does with a free lunch, which was to eat it, say thanks, and go about doing the actual job he was hired for.

HR’s response starts to make you think this “gift” was really just a trap the whole time.

His coworkers are asking the right questions here, so they’ll surely make HR think twice about ambushing its own employees.

Free means free.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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