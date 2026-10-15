HR Demanded $18 From An Employee For Missing A Session Nobody Mentioned, At An Appreciation Lunch He Thought Was Free

Appreciation is a lot less appreciated when it arrives with strings attached.

One employee showed up to a lunch her company said it was covering, enjoyed the food, and left for a client call his manager had scheduled.

The next thing he knew, HR was telling him he owed $18 for skipping a team-building session nobody had mentioned beforehand.

Three other coworkers were hit with the same bill, and one of them asked HR to show where the policy was written, which, of course, went unanswered.

The dollar amount wasn’t the point — the real cost was broken trust.

Keep reading for the full story.

My company is charging us for the free employee appreciation lunch Our office had an employee appreciation lunch last Friday. HR made a big deal about it being on the company and ordered food from a local restaurant.

But soon the truth began to be revealed.

Today, we got an email saying anyone who didn’t stay for the team-building session afterward has to pay $18 for their meal. The session wasn’t mentioned in the original invite. I left after lunch because I had a client call, which my manager scheduled.

This put a bad taste in this employee’s mouth.

The $18 isn’t even the issue. I just find it ridiculous that a company can turn a thank-you into something you owe them for. Three other people got the same email. One of them replied asking where this policy was written, and HR hasn’t responded yet.

Sounds like employees aren’t drinking the Kool-Aid here.

What did Reddit think?

This reader shares what they think is really going on here.

These employees should stand their ground.

This behavior really isn’t good business practice.

It’s not only wrong, it’s also illegal.

This employee did exactly what a reasonable person does with a free lunch, which was to eat it, say thanks, and go about doing the actual job he was hired for.

HR’s response starts to make you think this “gift” was really just a trap the whole time.

His coworkers are asking the right questions here, so they’ll surely make HR think twice about ambushing its own employees.

Free means free.

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