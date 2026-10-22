Landlord Bans Tenants From Having Guests Over, But One Renter Had Plans To Host Weekly Dungeons & Dragons Nights

Imagine living in a house with several housemates. Would you be upset if the rules kept getting stricter and stricter due to one housemate not following the rules?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and it’s really bothering him. Now, he can’t even have friends over, and he thinks that’s completely unfair since the rule was set due to the annoying housemate.

Should he follow the rule anyway?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA for ignoring my landlord’s rules I (24M) am renting a room in a house, which I pay for cash in hand. There’s no contract or agreement, just one person doing another a favour for some money. I live with 5 other people – 4 tenants and the landlord (37M) himself.

One housemate sounds awful.

One of my housemates, who I’ll refer to as Timothy (25M) is an absolute nightmare. He never cleans, constantly hogs the living room to watch films at far too high a volume, etc. He likes to smoke, and does so most days of the week, usually with a friend of his. I’ve been told that he used to host loud and drug/alcohol heavy parties, which the landlord has been attempting to crack down on.

Timothy is probably doing this on purpose.

The problem is, Timothy is very good at not listening – he’ll hear you say something, and somehow misinterpret it and go off on a tangent or talk about something else. It’s hard to tell if this is done on purpose. As a result, any attempts by the landlord to provide Timothy with rules have led to those rules being “misinterpreted”, and so the rules have become tighter and tighter. Yesterday, the landlord told Timothy that the rule is “no one is allowed guests over, period”, as this rule is pretty hard to misinterpret.

But OP wants to have some friends over.

I have never had friends over here, but am planning to have a group over in a couple of days to play some dungeons and dragons (a popular roleplaying game). There will be no alcohol, no drugs, essentially nothing resembling a party – just a group of mates having a laugh until around 10pm. I was only made aware that this was against the rules after having already organised it, and as such the landlord has said I can have people over just this once, and nothing past that. However, this event is meant to be weekly, and so I’m planning on having this small group gathering each week regardless of the rules, as I don’t feel I should get punished for Timothy’s inability to have guests over respectfully. WIBTA for this?

It’s too bad one person has to ruin it for everyone.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person offers a warning.

Another person has a suggestion.

Here’s a suggestion to talk to the landlord.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

This person thinks having friends over might backfire.

He needs to talk to the landlord about the situation. Maybe he can get an exception to the rules for this one weekly gathering. He shouldn’t just have friends over without talking to the landlord since that’s clearly against the rules. It’s not worth getting evicted.

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