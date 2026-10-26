Man Always Feeds The Neighborhood Cat, But His Nephew Accidentally Scared The Cat Away

Imagine feeding a stray cat in your neighborhood. It’s become a regular thing, and the cat always shows up.

What would you do if your nephew was visiting and accidentally scared the cat away? Would you feed the cat when your nephew wasn’t around, or would you talk to your nephew about how to behave so he won’t scare the cat?

In this story, one man is in this situation and chooses the first option. Now, his nephew is upset, and he’s wondering if he messed up.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for not calling my nephew when it was time to feed the neighborhood cat because he scared him off the last time? There’s a neighborhood cat who roams around our house (no collar or anything) whom my wife and I feed twice a day regularly. The cat (not quite sure if its a male or a female but we’ve assumed male) even responds to a name we made out for him, Messy. He knows to come to our kitchen door when its time for his meal.

His nephew wanted to see Messy.

My sister and her kids have been visiting for the past few days. My nephew (8), whos a great respectful kid, was excited when we told him about Messy. When it was time to feed him, I put his plate at the usual spot and kind of just had my nephew stand away near the door while Messy ate, and told my nephew to just watch him but don’t interrupt his meal and then I left.

But the boy didn’t just watch.

A few minutes later he had come back to the living room and grumbled about how Messy didnt like being pet because he ran away when he tried to pet him. I told him he shouldn’t have interrupted his meal, my sister agreed. When I went outside, Messy hadnt finished his food.

This was probably the best thing to do.

So yesterday when it was time to feed Messy, I just fed him without telling my nephew. Later, when he asked, I said I’d fed him. He complained that he wanted to be there. I just said Messy might be spooked by him now and to we can see him later.

He’s wondering if he overreacted.

My sister didnt say anything then, but later when it was just us, she said he was really disappointed and he was 8 and made a mistake but he meant well. I felt a bit bad too, I didn’t really mean it as a punishment but it might have seemed like one. AITA?

He could talk to his nephew again and try to clarify that it’s not a punishment. He just wants to make sure Messy eats his food.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks he made the right decision.

Another person agrees that it’s not a punishment.

This person emphasizes the real priority.

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Another person criticizes the sister’s parenting.

I can understand why the boy is upset, but OP just wants to make sure the cat eats. He could try explaining that to his nephew, but regardless, it’s not a punishment. If the cat is scared of the nephew, the cat won’t eat.

OP has his priorities straight. His sister is only worried about her son, not the cat.

The cat is the priority.

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