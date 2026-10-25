Man Is At His Wits’ End With Neighbors Who Keep Creating Problems And Dragging Him Into Their Drama

Some people are simply ADDICTED to drama.

They love it, they live for it, they thrive on it.

I personally don’t understand how people can live that way, but do what you wanna do, I guess…

In today’s story, a man expressed frustration at the fact that his unruly neighbors just can’t seem to stop causing problems.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

Is there any reason that you would be getting out or having people come pick you up in front of the neighbor’s house? “There is already bad blood between me and this neighbor as she has been problematic. She has proven to be a liar and I have it in writing from the gov’t entity. She is defrauding Section 8. The woman has 3 kids – an 8 y.o., a 13 y..o. and a 17+ y.o. (who has 3 toddlers and a baby). The 17+ y.o. was living somewhere else, but lately she’s back staying with her mom and siblings with her kids. The mom was renting the house across the street and now she’s somehow living in the house directly next door all of a sudden. That house is one house up across the street.

What’s this all about…?

However, I’m noticing that she/the eldest daughter gets out in front of my driveway. Today she gets dropped off again in front of my driveway and she starts walking up to the gate recording on her phone, pointing it towards where my cars are parked. It could be nothing or it could be something.

He has a right to be suspicious…

I don’t trust her or her mother as far as I can see them. Again, I’ve caught the mother in a lie and I have it in writing from a local government entity when I did a records request. The mother’s sketchy guests show up at all hours. Last Friday and Saturday, it after 4 am someone was coming to the house where she was living (across the street) laying on the horn several times. They came both nights after 4 am and did the same thing. Then the daughter is constantly bickering with one of her baby daddies. So my intuition starts ringing loudly when it comes to that woman and her kids. Is there any reason that you would be getting out or having people come pick you up in front of the neighbor’s house?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

And this Reddit user offered some advice.

You can see why this would get really old in a hurry, right?

I know I wouldn’t be able to deal with it!

There’s a whole lot of funny business going on in this neighborhood.