Parent Needs 100 Quarters For Her Son To Bring To School, But The Bank Teller Is Unwilling To Give Her Exactly 100 Quarters

Imagine going to a bank to get quarters. The bank teller tells you that the rolls of quarters come in rolls of $10. If you didn’t need that many quarters, would you take the whole roll anyway, or would you ask her to give you fewer quarters?

In this story, one bank teller can’t seem to process the idea of being able to give a customer a large amount of quarters unless the quarters are in a roll.

While the customer was frustrated, she found a funny workaround.

Let’s read all about it.

You can’t give me $5? My sons school for the 100th day of school asked for the kids to bring in 100 of the same coin. They are going to be donating the money to the local food pantry so it is for a good cause and we are doing pretty good this month so I decided to give him 100 quarters ($25) to donate. So on lunch I head to my bank and go in. I’m directed to one of the windows and tell the nice lady I need to withdraw $25 in quarters. She says ok and goes to get my quarters. She comes back with 3 rolls of quarters.

It seemed like there really was another option if the teller was willing to do it.

“I can only do $20 or $30. They only come in rolls of $10.” I point out that she has a tray of change and ask “can you take $5 from the loose change?” “No. They only come in rolls of $10. Do you want $20 or $30?” Ok. I really need the $25 so I ask for the $30.

I saw this coming!

She goes to process my request in the computer at another window and comes back with the 3 rolls of quarters. I then tell her “can I go ahead and make a deposit?” “Of course, how much were you wanting to deposit?” “$5 in quarters.”

Even the teller’s coworker understood the obvious.

The range of emotions that crossed her face as I broke open one of the rolls and began to count out my $5 in quarters was priceless. She then takes it and tells the guy at the other computer that we needed to deposit $5 in quarters back into the account. He asked her what happened and she told him I asked for $25 but rolls only came in $10. He then asked her why she didn’t just count out $5 in quarters from the loose change that is on each desk. I just smiled as I waited for my deposit reciept.

That’s awesome! The quarters may only come in rolls of $10, but that doesn’t mean you have to give the customer rolls of quarters.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s another story about a bank.

This person used to train tellers.

Here’s a story about 7/11.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

One person feels bad for bank tellers.

Wow! It sounds like some bank tellers really aren’t that bright, at least, not with money.

I think the funniest part of the story is when the teller’s coworker immediately understand how she should’ve handled the transaction.

At least she got her quarters!

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