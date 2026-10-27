She Can’t Enjoy Her Own Yard Because Her Neighbors’ Dogs Keep Charging The Fence, And Now Even Her Own Dog Is Too Anxious To Relax

It’s hard to enjoy your own backyard when the neighbors’ dogs bark at you every time you step outside.

For one woman, that’s been a regular problem since new neighbors moved in about a year ago.

Whenever they let their three dogs out, they charge the fence and bark at her or her corgi.

Unfortunately, the owners usually stay inside, leaving it to continue for several minutes before collecting them.

Now, her own dog has become anxious about the fence, and she’s struggling to keep him calm even inside.

Keep reading to see exactly what she had to say about this situation.

Neighbors’ dogs will not stop charging the fence and barking About a year ago, one of the houses neighboring my yard had new people move in. They have two dachshunds and, I believe, some sort of doodle. They are extreme nuisance barkers literally every time they are let into the yard. What essentially happens multiple times a day is they let their dogs out into the yard, the dogs immediately charge the fence, and all three begin barking hysterically at me and/or my dog.

Unfortunately, the dogs have had an effect on her own dog.

The owners usually do not follow the dogs outside, so they do not interrupt this behavior at all. They typically let it go on for several minutes before coming to collect the dogs. They never correct the dogs for this behavior at all. My own dog has become extremely anxious about that fence. He watches at the back door all day for any sign of movement there unless I close the blinds. The dogs also frequently just begin barking in their own house, which, due to proximity, my dog can hear and becomes anxious about. He is a corgi, and one of the main reasons I got him is because I am a woman living alone and appreciate that he is quick to alert when a car or trespasser pulls up to my house.

Frustrated, she’s just really not sure what to do about it.

He isn’t extremely reactive to outside sounds, but he has become conditioned to hearing these dogs become hysterical multiple times a day, as well as being harassed in our own yard, so it is actually becoming harder to keep him calm about ordinary noises. I don’t really know what to do. My understanding of noise complaints to the city is that the barking has to be sustained. It isn’t necessarily sustained, but it is constantly causing me grief in my own yard. It seems any time I go out there to garden or let my dog out, they let those little ***** out to immediately start barking at us. I really do not believe it would do any good to confront them about it because they clearly don’t care. I’m exhausted with living with this. Has anyone had a similar issue?

Oh no! Living situations like this are never fun.

Let’s see if the folks over at Reddit have any advice that might work.

This person thinks she caused the situation for herself.

Here’s someone who would just go inside.

For this person, it’s about who owns the fence.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

She may want to think about this one.

Living next to barking dogs is never fun, so there’s no wonder she’s so upset.

If she hasn’t already, she should start with trying to talk to the neighbors. It may be as simple as having a short conversation.

However, if that doesn’t work, she’s going to have to get creative.

For now, her best option is probably to document the problems and learn the local laws so she knows what she can report.

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