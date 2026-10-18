She Got Free Shipping, But She Still Called To Complain That It Wasn’t Free Enough

Working in customer service means dealing with all kinds of requests, from reasonable complaints to demands that leave you wondering whether you’re being pranked.

Most calls are routine, but every so often, a customer comes along with a request that makes absolutely no sense.

In this case, a customer made an employee question the definition of the word “free”.

What would you do in this situation?

Read the full story below.

The customer who wanted a discount on already free shipping I used to work for an online clothing store as a customer service rep. Mostly it was pretty straightforward helping people with orders or returns. But every now and then you’d get a call that just baffled you. I once had a customer call in asking if we could give her a discount on her order because shipping was free.

Things got weird.

I politely explained that free shipping means she wasn’t paying anything for shipping so there was no cost to discount. She insisted that because it was ‘free’ it should be even cheaper. She argued for about ten minutes that ‘free’ wasn’t truly free if it wasn’t making her order total lower. I just kinda sat there blinking at my screen until she finally gave up and hung up. Some people really do live in their own world.

Yikes.

What does Reddit think about this?

Someone shares their opinion.



A suggestion on what to say.

Another experience.

Yup.

If she thinks something isn’t free enough, does it mean she wanted them to pay her for her purchase?

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