She Objected To Her Landlord Entering Her Apartment Whenever He Wanted, So He Plans To Cancel Her Lease When It’s Up

Imagine renting an apartment. Would you be okay with your landlord entering your apartment whenever he wants? Would you be okay with your landlord using your wifi?

Yeah, I hope you answered “no” to both of those questions because landlords shouldn’t be doing either of those things.

In this story, one woman finally stood up for herself, and now her landlord is mad at her. She’s wondering if she really did something wrong, but I think her landlord is clearly the problem here.

Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for changing the Wi-Fi password after my landlord kept coming into my apartment? My landlord lives in the same building and has a spare key to my apartment. I understand that landlords sometimes need access for repairs or inspections, but lately he’s been coming in way more often than I think is normal. That’s cool me okay.

He shouldn’t be entering her apartment whenever he wants.

The first few times, he gave me notice, so I didn’t say anything. Also FYI I am a girl and he is gay so I didn’t really bother. But recently, he started coming in to “check something” without telling me beforehand. Nothing was missing and he wasn’t doing anything creepy, but I’d come home and notice things had been moved around.

He’s wrong.

I finally told him that I wasn’t okay with him entering without letting me know first. He said I was being dramatic and that it was his property, so he should be able to check on it whenever he wants. Sure I hate conflict so I let it go.

She shouldn’t have done this.

A few days later, he asked me for the Wi-Fi password because apparently he needed to “check the router.” I gave it to him. Then I noticed my internet was being used at weird hours when I wasn’t home. I changed the password and didn’t give it to him again.

Her landlord seems upset.

He confronted me about it and said I’m making his job unnecessarily difficult. I told him he can contact me if he needs access to the apartment and I’ll arrange a time, but I’m not giving him unrestricted access to my Wi-Fi or letting him come into my home whenever he feels like it LIKE FR I AM PAYING RENT!!! He said nobody visits anyways and that I am being entitled and will be cancelling my lease once it ends. Now I’m wondering if I went too far or I am actually the problem.

Canceling her lease sounds like a great idea. He’s an awful landlord. She should move out ASAP.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person says to check the local laws.

Another person thinks the landlord is breaking the law.

This person would be worried about hidden cameras.

Another person urges her to check for cameras.

Her landlord sounds really creepy. Entering her apartment whenever he wants is not okay. They’re not roommates. Just because he owns the place doesn’t mean he can enter her apartment. She’s paying him rent to live there. She has rights.

She should check her local laws, check for hidden cameras, and look for another place to live.

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