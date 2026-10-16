She Paid Over $2,000 For Repairs, Then The Mechanics Crashed Her Car On A Test Drive, So Now She’s Demanding They Pay For A Broken Horn

Handing your keys to a mechanic is an act of faith, but that faith gets shaky when the car comes back completely different from how it left.

The following story is about a woman who paid over $2,000 for repairs at a garage she’d always trusted.

During the test drive, the mechanics got into an accident and dented her bumper.

To her credit, she stayed totally calm about it, but when she got the car back and the horn was dead, she started asking questions.

The garage insisted the rusty connector was bound to fail anyway and called the timing a coincidence, but she says the horn worked perfectly when she dropped it off.

Now she’s demanding they cover a roughly $30 part just out of principle.

Keep reading for the full scoop.

AITA for insisting a garage fix my horn for free after they got into an accident with my car? I recently had to get some significant repairs done on my car (it’s a 2013 model) at a garage near my house. I’ve been there before and usually trust them. While they were test-driving the car to check the repairs, they got into a small car accident that damaged the front bumper. To their credit, they took full responsibility and are fixing the bumper damage.

All things considered, the car owners handled the whole situation pretty well.

We were pretty chill about the whole thing, and we didn’t make a scene. Even though we had to be without our car for several days, my husband had to figure out rides to work, and we have two kids, so it was a huge inconvenience. However, when I finally got my car back, the horn no longer worked.

But the car shop was quick to evade responsibility.

I brought it right back to them to take a look. They inspected it and told me it wasn’t their fault. Their claim is that a connector was too rusted and bound to break within a few weeks anyway, so the timing was just a coincidence. The horn was working perfectly fine before I handed them the keys, and it was broken the minute I got it back.

This doesn’t sit right with the car owner at all.

Out of principle, considering we paid over $2,000 for repairs and they literally put our car into an accident, I am insisting that they fix the horn at their cost. It’s a relatively minor fix ($30 part plus their hourly rate), but I feel like because the car was in their possession and working when we dropped it off, they should take care of it. AITA for insisting they fix the horn on their dime?

Sounds like a completely fair proposition.

What did Reddit think?

This user agrees it was completely the car shop’s responsibility.

There could be another way to go about this dispute.

This user finds the whole thing extremely sketchy.

Shouldn’t businesses care about keeping their customers happy?

This customer has been more patient than most people would be, but the garage is treating that patience like a blank check.

She forgave a crashed car, a damaged bumper, and several days of scrambling for rides, all without making a scene. Asking for a thirty-dollar part after all that is about the smallest request a person could make.

When a shop takes the car and returns it broken, the benefit of the doubt belongs to the owner.

A good garage would have eaten the cost and kept a loyal customer.

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