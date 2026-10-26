She Put Up With Months Of Her Neighbor’s Loud Parties And Stolen Property, So When He Blocked Her Driveway, She Finally Called The Police

Living above bad neighbors is its own kind of endurance sport.

One tenant’s rotten downstairs neighbors threw late-night parties, let smoke drift into her apartment, and walked off with her garbage cans.

Then the parking games started. First the neighbor parked dead center between the shared spots so nobody else could use them, and eventually she blocked part of the tenant’s driveway.

Every attempt to talk it out ended in aggression, so the tenant finally called the police.

The neighbor proceeded to argue with the officer, insisted there was plenty of room, and took a ticket rather than admit she was wrong. Then she moved the car anyway.

Now the tenant is scratching her head — and redditors were too.

Keep reading for the full story.

Neighbor took a ticket instead of moving her car from in front my driveway I have some of the worst downstairs neighbors.

The renter lists off the neighbor’s many shortcomings.

Aside from this, they’ve stolen my garbage cans and a new doorknob the landlord dropped off for us, throw parties till 3-4 a.m. on random weekdays weekly, are louder than a family of elephants, and smoke inside, making our apartment smell like a dispensary. Stuff you guys have heard a million times.

Then there’s the matter of parking.

There’s room for 2 cars in front of the house, and we each have a 1-car driveway (2 of you have small sedans). Their new thing is parking in the middle of the 2 spots so we can’t park in front. No biggie, annoying but not illegal. This went on for months.

Soon the neighbors started playing dirty with no sense of self-awareness.

One night, I got back before them, so I did the same, and they responded by banging on my door and ringing the bell, waking up my 3-year-old at 1 a.m. I opened my door and basically said, “It sucks, right? Coming home tired from work and finding someone taking up BOTH spots.” Then I showed the many photos dating back months of them doing the same thing.

So before long, the renter decided to escalate.

Tonight, it happened again, but this time they parked partially blocking my driveway (about 2 1/2 feet into the apron of my driveway). I called the non-emergency number, thinking they’d knock on the door and get her to move it. (Before anyone comes at me, I’ve tried the “talk to them” approach, but they get very aggressive.)

That’s when the neighbors did something really unbelievable.

She went outside and argued with the officer that there was still room and that she should be able to keep her car there. The officer basically said, “I got it on body cam. Either move it or fight the ticket in court.” And she TOOK THE TICKET??? AND THEN MOVED HER CAR???

The renter can’t understand why she would do something like this.

I honestly thought she’d move it and get the message, but I cannot wrap my head around why she’d argue, say the cop was wrong, take the ticket, and THEN move the car anyway. Am I missing something?

What a story.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Some of these actions seem to be a sign of low intelligence.

Some people are impossible to reason with.

There could be a method to the neighbor’s madness.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

Parking is a big-ticket item for many people.

The tenant was patient to a fault, and it took a police officer to prove her right.

Stolen garbage cans, midnight parties, and excessuve smoke are annoying enough without a neighbor treating the shared parking like a chess match.

Watching the neighbor take the ticket and move the car anyway is the sort of ending that makes you wonder who she was really arguing with.

Some people just need the last word, no matter what it costs.

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